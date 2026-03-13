A popular Ghanaian woman living in Dubai, widely known as S.exy Security, has shared her personal story in a candid YouTube interview with Zion Feliz, offering fans a glimpse into her life beyond the vibrant online persona.

Dubai Borga Who Mistakenly Had a Baby With Someone’s Fiancé Tells Her Story, Video Trends

Her dedication to her work, coupled with the amenities she provides and the passion she brings to her profession, has earned her widespread admiration and the nickname that has become synonymous with her brand.

Yet, few knew the struggles and complexities she navigated in her personal life, particularly her unexpected pregnancy in her 20s.

Pregnant Woman realises boyfriend is engaged

In the interview, S.exy Security recounted how she met a man named Owereko. Within two months of knowing him, she discovered she was pregnant. It was then that Owereko disclosed he was engaged to another woman and was planning to marry her.

Faced with this shocking revelation, she lured him to her home to confront him. Her family, struggling financially, initially advised her to terminate the pregnancy. However, she explained that despite lacking resources, she was determined to keep the child. She packed her belongings and moved into Owereko’s family home, where she lived for over seven months.

Although the family supported her, the experience was far from easy. She described tensions and conflicts with Owereko’s fiancée during her extended pregnancy, which lasted over a year rather than the usual nine months.

Through it all, S.exy Security maintained her resilience and positivity, showing the same smile and lively spirit that her fans see online. Her story highlights the challenges of bringing a child into the world while navigating complicated personal circumstances, underscoring her strength, determination, and unwavering commitment to her child.

