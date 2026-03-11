A Ghanaian security service applicant who missed the aptitude test due to technical issues shared his results online, sparking massive reactions across social media

The widely circulated video has drawn intense attention as the date to begin the medical screening approaches, raising questions about fairness and procedural clarity

Two applicants saw their “qualified” status on the C-SERP portal allegedly change to “disqualified,” prompting online discussions and concerns among other candidates

A young Ghanaian man who applied to join the Ghana Police Service has sparked widespread online discussion after claiming he was denied the opportunity to take the aptitude test during the ongoing 2025/2026 recruitment exercise.

Ghana Police Service applicant claims disqualification is unfair after being unable to write aptitude test due to technical challenges. Image credit: Ministry of Interior

Source: UGC

In a trending TikTok video shared by ernestoforex1994, the applicant explained that technical issues prevented him from sitting for the test.

Despite not taking the test, he was reportedly listed as disqualified when the official aptitude test results were released.

The applicant expressed confusion and frustration, stating that being disqualified under these circumstances was deeply unfair. His reaction has since drawn massive attention online, with many social media users sympathising with his ordeal and raising questions about the handling of technical challenges during national recruitment exercises.

Observers have called for clearer guidelines and contingency plans to ensure that candidates who encounter technical issues are not unfairly penalised.

Officials from the Ministry of Interior have yet to comment on the applicant’s claims, but the video continues to trend, sparking discussions about fairness, transparency, and procedural integrity in the recruitment process.

Candidates who passed the aptitude test are now preparing for the next phase, the medical screening, scheduled to begin on March 16, 2026. The ministry has urged applicants to monitor official channels closely for updates and to follow all procedures to avoid missing critical steps in the recruitment process.

Applicants' qualified status reportedly changes to disqualify

In a related development, two applicants in the ongoing Internal Security Service recruitment exercise have raised concerns after their qualification status on the C-SERP portal allegedly changed from “qualified” to “disqualified.”

The applicants, known online as Manymen and Pisces, shared their ordeal under a TikTok video posted by update_tv_gh, explaining how they initially appeared as qualified on the portal.

Manymen wrote, “Yes, I had qualified, later disqualified,” while Pisces added, “Mine was on pending in the afternoon and now is disqualified 🥺🥺🥺.”

Two security service applicants voice concern online as their reportedly qualified status changes to disqualified, raising alarms. Image credit: Ghana Army

Source: UGC

Their posts have sparked widespread discussion among applicants, many of whom are closely monitoring their status as the next stage of recruitment approaches. Concerns about transparency and fairness in the aptitude testing and portal update process have dominated online conversations.

Qualified candidates have been scheduled to begin their medical screening phase on March 16, 2026, a crucial step in the recruitment process. Officials have urged applicants to prepare for the screening and to monitor the portal closely for any updates to their status.

Social media users have reacted strongly to the posts, with many expressing frustration and calling for clarification from the Ministry of Interior to ensure that applicants are treated fairly and that technical issues do not affect their recruitment chances.

The Ministry has yet to comment on the status changes, but the affected applicants and observers continue to seek clarity as the medical screening date approaches.

Aptitude test taker shares experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that concerns are mounting among Category B applicants (degree and HND holders) of the Internal Security Service following reactions to their recent aptitude test experience.

Conversations circulating online paint a vivid picture of anxiety, pressure, and emotional strain, as several candidates recounted how the assessment unfolded.

In a TikTok video, a popular Ghanaian National Fire Service officer, @ekow_kakra, relayed comments submitted by individuals who had already sat for the examination.

