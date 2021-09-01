A heartwarming video of a dog and its owner playing ball has put smiles on people's faces on social media

The dog and its owner slugged it out with each other and the animal surprised many by winning the game

Some of those the video warmed their hearts after it was shared on LinkedIn noted that the Border Collie is a smart dog

A cute dog has been commended on social media after playing ball with its owner and winning the game.

In an adorable video that was shared on by Himanshu Mistry, the Border Collie and its owner passed the ball to each other.

The dog and its owner got people talking on social media with their adorable video. Photo credit: Himanshu Mistry/LinkedIn

The dog owner used his arms in passing the ball to the canine while the animal used its head.

In the 20-second video, the dog seemed to be enjoying the game and wasn't going to let its owner win. The animal won the game as its owner failed to catch the ball.

Social media reacts

LinkedIn users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Nikki Matala said:

"Border Collies are so smart!"

Aimee Gardner commented:

"Love a border collie."

Vicki Kelso wrote:

"Love it.. Reminds me of the dog I grew up with, also a border collie, who was a bit of a star down his street because the local kids would knock at my nan's house to ask if he could come out to play football with them."

Patti Magyar said:

"Practice & persistence … hmm . . . a canine &/or human lesson???"

Barbara Tremain commented:

"I know who was the first one to get tired! Dogs love to play ball - good exercise, too."

