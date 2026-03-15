Manchester United will host Aston Villa in a Sunday evening Premier League clash at Old Trafford

Both sides remain firmly in the race to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, with only four qualification spots available

Jadon Sancho is among the notable absentees, as players on loan are not permitted to face their parent clubs

After more than 10 days away from action, Manchester United will finally return to the pitch on Sunday evening when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The match will see two teams level on points battling for qualification to next season’s UEFA Champions League.

8 Players Could Miss Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League Clash

Source: Getty Images

United suffered their first defeat under Michael Carrick when William Osula came off the bench to score a late winner at St James' Park.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have struggled in recent weeks despite being considered one of the title contenders during the first half of the season. They were convincingly beaten 4–1 by Chelsea FC in their last outing, extending their winless run to three matches.

However, they bounced back with a victory over Lille OSC in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Who will miss Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

Both Carrick and Unai Emery will be forced to cope without several players as their sides try to maintain their push for the Champions League places.

For the hosts, Carrick confirmed that Mason Mount will finally be available for selection. The former Chelsea midfielder last featured in Carrick’s first match in charge against Manchester City.

However, the Red Devils will still be without Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu and Lisandro Martínez.

“Mason’s back with the group, which is fantastic. He’s an important player for us, Mason, and to have him back and involved is a good step for us, definitely. He’s not, you know, 100 per cent in terms of being back because he’s only trained a very small amount of time, but he’s back, and that’s good for us,” Carrick said via United’s official website.

For Aston Villa, Emery will not be able to use Jadon Sancho, as he is currently on loan from Manchester United.

Emery did welcome back his captain John McGinn in the win over Lille, but he will still be without other midfield options, including Youri Tielemans (ankle/foot) and long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara (knee). Matty Cash is also a doubt after picking up an injury during the defeat to Chelsea.

Villa won the reverse fixture 2–1 thanks to a brace from Morgan Rogers at Villa Park.

Manchester United, however, defeated their opponents in the final match of last season — a result that ultimately prevented Aston Villa from qualifying for the Champions League.

Guardiola sends title warning to Man City

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Pep Guardiola has warned his Man City side that dropping more points in the Premier League could end their title hopes.

The Spaniard stressed that any further slip-ups could cost City the chance to retain the crown, urging Antoine Semenyo and his teammates to stay focused.

Source: YEN.com.gh