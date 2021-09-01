A young woman has been hailed as a hero on social media after a video that shows her picking up a live snake from a walkway emerged

The viral clip of the entire event was viewed a whopping 600 million times on Instagram

Many reacted to the post with shock, while others had a far more hilarious response to what they had just seen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young woman is everyone's lips for her bravery after a video that shows her picking up a live snake from a walkway emerged on social media.

The cool and composed impromptu snake-handler broke no sweat as she strode right up to a tentative man who initially tried to remove it from the walkway with a stick.

One young woman is everyone's lips for her bravery after a video that shows her picking up a live snake from a walkway emerged on social media. Image: @memelif3_/ Instagram.

Source: UGC

The clip, taken near what appears to be a public place, shows the daring onlooker squat down, and without batting an eyelid, take hold of the snake in one hand.

She then walks across the lawn and deposits the snake near the lake, before making her way back, much to the relief of other curious onlookers.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The video, viewed a whopping 600 million times, was shared on the @memelif3_ Instagram page.

The caption read:

"She’s the main character."

Many reacted to the post with shock, while others had a far more hilarious response to what they had just seen.

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers some of the most interesting and bizarre reactions.

@hahnoalmano said:

"If you marry her she will most definitely take care of the spiders in the corner of your room."

@fay3talitea wrote:

"Haha them snakes be regulars. 'No, Jessica, I was waiting for my margarita!'"

@f2.apt cautioned:

"Not that smart. The snake could've bitten her, that's why when you carry a snake, hold it right behind its head so that it can't turn around and bite anybody."

@saniakhan.22 noted:

"Thought she was going home with the snake."

@kingjturner observed:

"She has secret hidden powers I’m almost certain! I like her."

@prettyboylarge offered:

"That's like me and my GF. She is my hero."

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that some people honestly have no chill. A man driving with a large snake while on a busy road is one of those people.

In a clip shared online, the man can be seen with a snake curled near the windscreen of the car.

The clip, which was posted by @Advobarryroux, shows the man trying to keep the snake calm as it moves to face him while he and a passenger trip in the black convertible completely aware that they're being recorded.

Source: Yen Ghana