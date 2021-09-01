Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has pledged government's support for the Black Stars during the World Cup qualifiers

The team begins their journey to Qatar 2022 with a game against Ethiopia on Friday

They will travel to Johannesburg to play South Africa on Monday

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has promised the Black Stars that government will be by their side in every step of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will start the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a home game against Ethiopia on Friday in Cape Coast.

In a tête-à-tête with the players before their departure to Cape Coast to continue preparations for the World Cup qualifiers, the minister pledged government's support for the team.

‘’I bring you greetings from H.E President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, the man who himself is a sports enthusiast. Everybody knows that he likes football and as you are embarking on this journey, a journey that every single Ghanaian is looking forward to...," he said to the players, as quoted on the football association's website.

‘’The campaign that you are about to launch – he said I should bring his goodwill message and best wishes to you before you embark on this journey and that is why I am here to deliver that message. You can’t send the Army to the battle without ammunition – they will be defeated, so the campaign we are going to embark on, on the Government side, we are going to ensure that everything is done so that you will have a very fruitful campaign.

'’We know, we cherish each and every one of you, to have the opportunity of wearing the colours of the Black Stars is a pride and we know that the caliber of people sitting in this room – going to represent us both in the World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON, we have no doubt at all that we going to perform and deliver and lift the flag of Ghana very high."

Ghana missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia after three consecutive appearances, from 2006 to 2014.

The team is poised on making a return to the global showpiece.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku, has charged the Black Stars team to make sure they qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Black Stars begin the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, September 3, 2021, with a game against the Walias of Ethiopia in Cape Coast.

Before the team's departure to Cape Coast on Tuesday, the FA capo met the players, and spoke to them about the importance of returning to the World Cup.

