The deputy majority leader in parliament has said that he has finally seen the realities facing Ghanaian youth

Speaking about the problems he witnessed at an NPP workshop, the MP encouraged his party members to work hard towards fixing them

This was after Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin sat in a casual hangout with some youth in his area to discuss life with them

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the deputy majority leader, has spoken about how a casual hangout with some of his constituents exposed him to realities that are facing the youth of Ghana.

Myjoyonline.com reports that the MP made the revelation when he was addressing a three-day workshop for the NPP majority group in Parliament.

His own words

“Recently, ladies and gentlemen, I sat down to have ‘Waakye’ with some ordinary citizens of our great nation. It was not planned. It was a random act on a fine Saturday morning. But, as we ate together, these citizens of our country shared the concerns agitating their minds with me," he started.

What were the major problems discovered?

The Effutu MP mentioned that engaging with the young men made it clear to him that there are serious concerns about the limited job opportunities available in the country and the increasing difficulties faced trying to put food on their dinner tables.

Other key problems the MP discovered to have been a great challenge include the falling value of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and other major currencies, as well as the never-ending infrastructure deficit in Ghana’s health, energy, education, and road sectors.

After listing all the problems, the deputy majority leader also encouraged his party to strive towards addressing the problems, as that is the reason for which the NPP was elected in the first place.

Donation to teachers

The last time the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin made headlines, it was because he distributed laptops to some 40 teachers who were posted there.

In a number of photos shared on the page of the Member of Parliament, the teachers were seen personally receiving the laptops.

The beneficiaries, after receiving the laptop gifts, posed in photos with the Member of Parliament at the short presentation ceremony.

Source: Yen.com.gh