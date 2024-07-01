A young Ghanaian lady who is physically challenged has left many awe-inspired after a video of her riding a motorbike with one hand emerged online

The lady, known as Fati, demonstrated that her disability was not a hindrance as she effortlessly rode the motorbike

Many who came across the physically challenged lady video were motivated by her ability

A physically challenged Ghanaian lady has left many with little to no excuse to live life to the best of their potential.

The young lady, identified as Fati Manansia, was spotted riding a motorbike despite her disability, to the bewilderment of many.

Fati Manansia, the physically challenged lady. Photo credit: @fatimanansia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Fati, who has an amputated left arm, effortlessly rode the motorbike. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the physically challenged lady was also captured pulling some basic stunts with the motorbike.

She rode the motorbike from one end to another at top speed, controlling the steering wheel with only her right hand.

Her ability to ride a motorbike with only one hand has become a source of inspiration to her peers, demonstrating that nothing can hinder anyone from living their best life.

Social media users react to her video

Fati Manansia's video attracted both commendation and encouragement from some social media users who follow her TikTok.

@Thepeaceman said:

"Ya Allah I'm on my knees requesting for blessing for your humble soul. bless her Left and Right Aamen."

@Jnr Hazard also said:

"Special creator from God."

@Bensachis@ wrote:

"Glory be to God.may God the father Almighty bless you."

@user8243239969132 also wrote:

"hope you're cool, good, but please don't ride without helmet ok. stay blessed."

@tettehcharityephi commented:

"God may you strengthen her always."

Fati effortlessly stirs kokonte with one hand, the video goes viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fati became a source of inspiration for many after a video of her stirring kokonte with one hand emerged online.

She proved in the video, which made rounds on TikTok, that disability is not an inability.

Ghanaians who came across the video commended her for effortlessly stirring the food despite her physical condition.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh