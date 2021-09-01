A man is causing a stir online as a video of him lifting a stack of crates with his teeth goes viral

In the video, he is seen dancing to sounds from drums and cheers from men and women

The video at the time of this publication has 2.9 million views, over 30,000 reactions and close to 7,000 comments

A video of a man lifting a pile of crates with his front teeth is causing massive waves on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Tringlobe Media, the unidentified man was seen dancing with intense energy to sounds from various instruments.

His performance amidst the cheering of men and women in the room gives an impression that he is psyching himself for an unnatural task ahead.

The energized man was seen displaying various dance moves and eventually moved towards a stack of crates.

Each crate was filled with bottles. but whether they were empty or full, that cannot be confirmed.

The type of material the bottles are made up of, can also not be confirmed.

From the video, the man knelt down and picked the stack of crates with his teeth.

The crates were six in number and he held them for some seconds before dropping them.

