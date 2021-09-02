1992 Constitution leaves Ghana's youth with no future at all – Akwasi Odike

The founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP) has stated that the 1992 Constitution leaves Ghana's youth with no future

The 2012 presidential candidate on the ticket of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has stated that the 1992 Constitution leaves Ghana's youth with no hope and a healthy future.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh he sated that the youth in Ghana would still be miserable no matter who becomes the next president.

He expressed fear over the prerogative powers given to the President by the constitution at the detriment of the poor masses.

“The 1992 constitution has no hope or future for the youth; there are portions if not changed or reviewed the youth would remain poorer and miserable irrespective of who becomes the next president,” he said.

Odike said after the former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, formed a constituent assembly to draft and enact the 1992 constitution, he constrained the constituent assembly members to empower the presidency with extensive prerogative powers so that he could rule Ghana completely.

This, according to him, activated the boycott of the 1992 parliamentary elections by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Odike stated that the 1992 constitution simply protects the executive arm of government from stringent investigation and prosecution after misappropriating or embezzling funds.

All former heads of state, according to him, have failed to review the constitution after serious criticism in opposition due to the fact that they enjoy the presidential entitlements.

He is, therefore, demanding the repeal of the president’s prerogative powers, which allow him to appoint the Auditor General, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other relevant positions in Ghana.

Odike however believes that reviewing the 1992 constitution and repealing the prerogative powers given to the president, would make the members of the executive arm more accountable.

1992 constitution needs reforms - Abu Sakara

A former presidential aspirant on the ticket of the Convention's People Party,(CPP), Abu Sakara Foster, has called for a reform of the 1992 constitution.

According to him, the constitution which has been in existence since 1992, has not helped the country to make progress since its inception.

Sakara, who is also the Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), a non-partisan civil society organisation, made this known whilst speaking in an interview on TV3.

