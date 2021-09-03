A cute little kid has warmed hearts on social media after hopping on the Breakfast Challenge with so much confidence in an adorable video that has gone viral

The little kid could be seen twisting her waist while dancing to a song and social media users were impressed

Many of those that shared their thoughts on the adorable video commented on the little girl's beauty

A cute little kid with the Instagram handle @phalovj has warmed hearts on social media with her amazing dance steps as she hopped on the Breakfast Challenge.

In the video, the little girl could be seen putting her hands and legs to work while twisting her waist to a song blaring from a speaker.

The little girl warmed hearts online with her amazing dance steps. Photo credit: @phalovj

Source: UGC

Her confidence was palpable as she displayed the stuff she was made of and many instantly fell in love with the video.

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut reposted the video and many people hailed the little girl.

Sharing the adorable video on his page, @mufasatundeednut wrote:

"Awwwwwww! This has to be my daughter. Awww bless her…"

Below are some of the comments

An Instagram user with the handle @miscreantscomedy said:

"Cutest human I will see today."

@oracle_entertainment wrote:

"This one na ancestor."

@beautiful_mma7 commented:

"As small as she is she don get hips and nyash.... her mum should just buy gun and keep."

@official_gottlich said:

"Choii, fine girl. Kee them with ur beauty."

@official_super_star_angel wrote:

"She's so cute."

@zillionaire_ziggy_zagga said:

"Kids are smarter than grandparents."

