A sad story of a 50-year-old mother who had to resort to being a Bolt driver due to unemployment has surfaced online

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, this mother could not find any job with her PhD in accounting, and she had to pick up a hustle to fend for her family

Her story got sadder after revealing that she has a son who has been jobless for five years and a daughter who has also been unemployed for three years now

The story of a 50-year-old woman who had to settle for a Bolt driver after searching relentlessly for a job to no avail has surfaced online.

The recent post by a Twitter account with the handle @perfectioncraze narrated that the senior citizen got tired of searching for a job after repeatedly trying with no luck.

According to @perfectioncraze, the woman revealed that she has a PhD in accounting but was not getting a job with her degree; hence she had to do something about it.

To fend for her family, she took up a hustle as a Bolt driver.

The bolt driver also revealed that her son has been unemployed for five years since graduating from the university, and her daughter has also been jobless for three years.

A few of the comments that were left under the post has been highlighted below;

@Moses_Antwi_ commented:

Oh charley, see what a woman and her family have to go through to earn a living just because we live in a continent where political leaders would rather spend time pondering on how they can extend their time in office than to formulate better policies for their citizens. Smh

@KingMarcuz45 replied:

we are in a new age now, if they teach you how to read and write, the next thing is to start a business

@Ongiwetravel wrote

Phd in Accounting dont think so..Accounting nd Maths are sort after majors..She must be at least teaching high school the least i say

@getgreatstuff commented:

An accountant that does not have an accounting job is because they don't want an accounting job. The job is the most tedious, most routine and most boring job in the world. But to do that job you must enjoy staring at numbers everyday. You must dream numbers in your sleep.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a Ghanaian woman has to quit her job to become a bolt driver after working unpaid for a year.

According to GhanaWeb, Gertrude Ankomah Boateng worked for Equinox Debt Recovery for years as an Office worker.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for the company to pay its workers, and after going a year without salary, Gertrude had to resign.

She searched for jobs after and eventually decided to become a bolt driver after her family purchased a new car.

