An intelligent young man who graduated from Methodist University with a degree in Marketing has been unable to find a job for almost 7 years

The gentleman named Eric Ewua was recently at a job fair organized by YEA hoping to get employed but that also fell through

A lot of social media users have been advising him on what to do next

Eric Ewua, a gentleman in Ghana who holds a first degree in Marketing has disclosed that nearly seven years after finishing university, he has never been able to get a job to do.

The young man made this statement in an interview with Citinews during a job fair that was held by the Youth Employment Agency to provide job opportunities to young people.

"I was disappointed when I went there. It was announced to us that when we come for the fair, we will be interviewed and given jobs but upon reaching here, there was no interview. We were only given forms to fill and put down our names," Eric said concerning the YEA fair.

When asked how he has been able to survive for nearly seven years without a job, Eric mentioned that he has been doing what he describes as "kpakpakpa", which means he engages himself for temporary opportunities whenever they arise.

"I have worked with Ghana Statistical Service for Census and also the Electoral Commission during registration for the Voter ID card and the election. Occasionally, I'm also called to be an invigilator at Methodist University," he added.

What Ghanaians are saying

A lot of young people in Ghana have been sharing their thoughts on Eric's story.

Joy LM mentioned that:

The solution is to leave the country and seek greener pastures where your skills are needed.

Erica indicated:

I feel so bad for these kids. They desperately want to work and build a future. The attendees should've had to register online and then been invited by lottery to attend in a specific time block.

Daakye Hene stated:

I don't know about others but those yet to start NSS should take a clue from this and save their NSS money and start catfish farming or vegetable farming right after NSS, it pays, and that will help.

Young lady explains why he has been unemployed

In a similar story, a young Ghanaian lady by the name Ajara Ibrahim shared how much money she makes from selling coins after being left unemployed.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the young lady recounted that she had initially wanted to be in the military or with the fire service after her secondary education, but due to 'who knows who' she missed out on that.

Ajara said she continued with the job hunt there after all to no avail and finally resorted to selling boiled eggs on the street.

