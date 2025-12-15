Tottenham Hotspur has been encouraged by a former club owner to part ways with Thomas Frank and appoint Jurgen Klopp

The German boss was hugely successful at Liverpool, transforming the Reds from a struggling side to a competitive European side

Tottenham fans have weighed in following Lord Sugar’s suggestion that Klopp would be the ideal manager for the club

Former Tottenham Hotspur owner Lord Alan Sugar has suggested that Spurs should target Jurgen Klopp as their manager, amid growing pressure on current boss Thomas Frank.

Tottenham sit 11th in the Premier League after a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, December 14.

Lord Alan Sugar urges Tottenham to hire former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is Mohammed Kudus's ideal manager. Image credit: ustin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, the 2025 Europa League champions have won just two of their last eight league games, losing four and drawing two.

Despite Sunday’s heavy 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, Tottenham remain one of the Premier League’s strongest away sides this season.

The North London club has accumulated 14 points from eight road games, recording four wins, two draws, and just two defeats on their travels. Their impressive away form highlights that, despite recent setbacks, Spurs are capable of performing strongly on the road.

However, the bigger picture remains concerning for Thomas Frank, as Tottenham’s inconsistent performances this season have put his managerial position under increasing pressure.

In the meantime, watch Mohammed Kudus's Champions League strike against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in 2022 in the YouTube video below.

Tottenham urged to appoint Jurgen Klopp

Klopp retired from full-time management in July 2024 after leaving Liverpool and now serves as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football.

He reportedly has a clause in his Red Bull contract allowing him to pursue the German national team job, though it’s unclear if a similar clause applies to club opportunities.

Ex-Tottenham owner Lord Sugar would love to see Spurs hire ex-Premier League tactician Jurgen Klopp as manager. Image credit: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Klopp’s achievements include two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund and Premier League and Champions League victories with Liverpool.

Currently, Tottenham are majority-owned by ENIC, with the Lewis family trust holding 86% of shares. According to The Sun, the group invested heavily in Spurs’ £1 billion stadium, which opened in 2019, marking a major milestone for the club.

For Sugar, who ran Spurs from 1991 to 2001, Klopp would be an excellent signing and the perfect manager to maximize the substantial resources available from the club’s owners.

He shared his thoughts on X:

“With the Lewis family’s vast resources, hiring Jurgen Klopp in January would be ideal – top manager and plenty of funds for players. Who agrees #COYS?”

Fans react to Lord Sugar's Klopp call

Meanwhile, fans responded passionately to Lord Sugar’s call for Tottenham to target Jurgen Klopp, expressing both excitement and skepticism, with some of the comments stated below.

@Big 6916: ''The sooner, the better.''

@John Hancox: ''I'd like to see Frank Lampard in charge, but I doubt he'd go to Spurs. He's doing really well with Coventry and should be in the Premier League next season anyway.''

@D Chauhan: ''Klopp won’t manage another English club again.''

Kudus hails Jurgen Klopp as the greatest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus described Jurgen Klopp as the greatest manager of all time, placing him above renowned coaches like Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho.

With Klopp now linked to the Tottenham job, it would be fascinating to see how the Ghanaian star performs under his guidance in the Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh