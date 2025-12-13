A Nigerian tenant in Ghana lamented severe plumbing issues, alleging landlord ignored complaints despite paying rent

She described unhygienic living conditions, including stagnant bathwater and foul smells affecting her family

Her viral video sparked debate online, with calls for stronger rent control enforcement and improved housing standards

A Nigerian tenant residing in Ghana has sparked reactions on social media following her frustration over the living conditions of her apartment.

A Nigerian tenant in Ghana shares her frustration over the living conditions of her apartment and the landlord's neglect. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: UGC

In an X video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian lady voiced her sadness and anger with the extreme pipe damage her landlord had refused to fix since she moved into the apartment.

She blamed the landlord for the persistent and unsanitary issues in her home, for which she allegedly pays GH₵700 monthly.

Nigerian in Ghana laments, calls out landlord

According to her, because of the complete lack of proper drainage, she is forced to manually clear stagnant bathwater with a dustpan after every use.

She said:

"Look at the house a person is living in in Ghana. Just look at this house. This is a self-contained apartment. We pay GH₵700 for this apartment every month. Do you know how much GH₵700 is in Nigeria? 90,000 naira. That's what we pay here in Ghana every month."

She added:

"Look at the house. Water keeps coming out from inside the bathroom. After you finish bathing, you have to scoop the water with a dustpan. If you don't scoop it, the water will just stay there; the water cannot flow or drain."

She further alleged that the plumbing issues are severe, with foul-smelling water seeping up from the ground.

The unhygienic environment, she claimed, has had a direct impact on her family's health.

"Every time we dey sick for this compound, every time my pikin dey sick," she stated.

Watch the video posted on X below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's apartment complaint

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@DivineMFlow stated:

"They are not the only ones facing this. Know that a Ghanaian rented that apartment before she did. Most Ghanaians, especially @faya_lorrrd, have been campaigning for a better renting policy from the Minister for Housing and Jobs."

@2xnmore wrote:

"For GH₵700 you’ll definitely have issues."

@DivineMFlow commented:

"I think houses meant for rent should be in grades according to their features. This should give those grades some sort of pricing tags. The dormant Rent Control must be forced to work."

@AccraStreet said:

"Nigeria is worse than Ghana. Why not report the issue to the landlord or the police? Alternatively, you could return to Nigeria and enjoy all the smooth facilities there!"

A landlord at Berekum sparks reactions after allegedly causing the death of his 25-year-old tenant. Image credit: Sika Official/X, Sydney Criminal Lawyers (Image used for illustration only)

Source: Twitter

Landlord arrested over tenant's death

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian landlord got arrested for an alleged brutal action against one of his tenants.

43-year-old landlord Yaw Owusu reportedly caused the death of his 25-year-old tenant, Bright Abotsi, over a stolen phone.

Reports alleged that the landlord, also known as Angolo, attacked Bright during an argument over a stolen mobile phone at Awerempe, Berekum.

A video circulating online captured the moment of his arrest, where an angry mob attempted to attack him.

Source: YEN.com.gh