As 2025 draws to a close, Ghanaian football still mourns the tragic loss of young administrator and entrepreneur Jonas Sena Dorho, who was reportedly killed on his farmland in Nkoranza on February 18 of this year.

The incident rocked the nation’s football community, coming just months after the murder of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The late Nkoranza Adehyea FC owner Jonas Sena Dorho. Image credit: BARFA

Sena Dorho was a visionary committed to nurturing talent and promoting grassroots football.

Owner of Nkoranza Adehyea FC, a Division Two side, he combined his love for the sport with entrepreneurial ventures through Jon-Dor Ventures, a company distributing ammonium sulphate in Ghana’s agribusiness sector.

Friends and colleagues remember him as a dedicated, hardworking individual, passionate about using football to empower youth and grow his club from the lower tiers to the Ghana Premier League.

The circumstances surrounding Sena Dorho’s death remain unclear till date. Reports indicate that unknown assailants attacked him on his own farm in the Bono East Region.

Both the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) and the Nkoranza Municipal Football Association confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Jonas Sena Dorho. Image credit: BARFA

BARFA released a statement expressing sorrow and solidarity with Sena Dorho’s family and the Nkoranza Adehyea FC community:

"BARFA mourns with the entire Nkoranza Adehyea FC fraternity for the tragic loss of the team owner. Our prayers and thoughts are with the team and the family."

Sena Dorho’s death echoes the tragic murder of Nana Pooley in Nsoatre on February 2, 2025, during a Ghana Premier League clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, as the BBC reported.

Pooley, renowned as one of Kotoko’s most passionate fans, was celebrated for his unwavering support for both the Porcupine Warriors and the Black Stars.

The back-to-back tragedies highlighted serious concerns about safety and security within Ghanaian football circles, prompting the Ghana Football Association to temporarily close the Nsoatreman Park indefinitely.

Meanwhile, colleagues remember Jonas Sena Dorho as a self-made man with a vision for football in Ghana.

His club, Nkoranza Adehyea FC, was a hub for developing young talent, giving local players a platform to pursue professional careers.

A close associate shared:

“He stood out as one of the most promising young talents in football administration in Ghana. His passing is a tragedy not only for his loved ones but for the future of football in this nation.”

As the year ends, the memories of Jonas Sena Dorho and Nana Pooley serve as a sobering reminder of lives and potential lost too soon, emphasising the urgent need for collective action to safeguard Ghana’s football community.

Nana Pooley's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided in-depth coverage of the heartbreaking death of former Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, highlighting the impact of his loss on Ghana’s football community.

Later, FIFA formally recognised his passing and honored his memory with a tribute at its recent congress, celebrating his unwavering passion and dedication as a lifelong supporter of the Porcupine Warriors.

