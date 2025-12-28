Seven players are locked at the top of the AFCON 2025 scoring chart, turning the Golden Boot race into a fierce battle

Goals are flowing freely, with 44 goals scored in just 20 matches, underlining the tournament’s attacking intensity

Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and Morocco already have players among the top scorers, raising the stakes as the knockout stage approaches

The race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot is heating up dramatically, with seven players jointly leading the top scorers chart as of December 28.

With the tournament entering a decisive phase, goals are coming from all corners of the continent, turning the battle for individual glory into one of the most exciting storylines of the competition.

As knockout football looms, every strike could prove decisive in what is shaping up to be a thrilling and unpredictable Golden Boot race.

Egypt and Nigeria reach AFCON knockout stage

According to Al Jazeera, Egypt and Nigeria have already sealed their places in the round of 16 after winning their first two group-stage matches.

The Pharaohs opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe before edging past South Africa 1-0, while Nigeria impressed with a 2-1 win against Tanzania and a thrilling 3-2 success over Tunisia.

Both African giants have made a strong early statement in Morocco, underlining their credentials as serious contenders for the AFCON crown.

2025 AFCON Top Scorers chart

According to Wikipedia, as of December 28, 2025, here’s a look at the leading goal scorers, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, ex-Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, and Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman all on two goals each.

2 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Brahim Díaz (Morocco), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

1 goal

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Gelson Dala (Angola), Show (Angola), Yohan Roche (Benin), Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Karl Etta Eyong (Cameroon), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Théo Bongonda (DR Congo), Cédric Bakambu (DR Congo), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Marvin Anieboh (Equatorial Guinea), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Semi Ajayi (Nigeria), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Sadio Mané (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Ali Abdi (Tunisia), Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia), Montassar Talbi (Tunisia), Charles M’Mombwa (Tanzania), Simon Msuva (Tanzania), Uche Ikpeazu (Uganda), Denis Omedi (Uganda), Patson Daka (Zambia), Prince Dube (Zimbabwe), and Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe).

