Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show on Saturday as he scored twice to help Al-Nassr secure a 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud

Ronaldo's compatriot Joao Felix added a third goal as the Saudi side notched their 10th consecutive victory in the league

The win extended Al-Nassr’s lead over Al-Hilal to four points, with the club collecting 30 points from their first 10 matches of the 2025-26 season

After a month-long break, the Saudi Pro League returned for Al Nassr on Saturday with a Matchday 10 clash against Al Akhdoud, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice before halftime.

The Riyadh club had last played in the league on November 23, ending a nine-match winning streak ahead of the winter pause.

Al Nassr had also returned to competitive action midweek, securing a victory over Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two.

Facing struggling Al Akhdoud, who sat second from bottom with just one win in 10 matches, seemed like the perfect opportunity to resume their domestic dominance.

However, the game proved trickier than anticipated, with Al Akhdoud defending resolutely and limiting space for the league leaders’ star attackers.

The visitors even came close to taking the lead on a counterattack, only for goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi to make a crucial save.

Despite the resistance, Al Nassr eventually found openings, with Ronaldo stepping up to make the difference before the interval.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace

In the 31st minute, the Portuguese star reacted quickest to a loose ball in the area after a João Félix corner and calmly fired Al Nassr in front.

That breakthrough loosened Al Akhdoud’s resistance, allowing Al Nassr to assert greater control.

Fifteen minutes later, Ronaldo struck again, converting from close range after being picked out by Marcelo Brozović to put the game firmly in his side’s grasp before half-time.

Ronaldo almost had his seventh hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League in the 66th minute when he pushed the ball into the net from Sultan Al-Ghannam's inch-perfect cross but after a VAR check, it was found that Al-Ghannam was offside when he received the pass from Joao Felix.

Per GOAL, Felix added a third, as the Saudi giants beat Al Akhdoud 3-0 and increased their lead over Al-Hilal at the top of the table to four points after collecting 30 from their first 10 outings in the 2025-26 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo nears 1,000 career goals

Saturday’s brace against Al Akhdoud allowed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to climb to the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring chart.

He now shares the lead with his Al Nassr teammate Joao Felix, both with 12 goals after 10 matches.

In total, CR7 has scored 40 goals in 2025 across all competitions, and he has the chance to increase that tally in the final match of the year on Tuesday, December 30, against Al Ettifaq.

This remarkable output has brought the Portuguese forward closer to 1,000 career goals: currently at 956, he is just 44 away from the milestone.

