Baba Jamal has won the Ayawaso East by-election held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, securing 63 per cent of the total valid votes cast

The NDC candidate defeated contenders from the NPP and other parties to reclaim a seat in Parliament for the second time in his political career

In his victory speech, he promised a reset for the constituency, pledging peace, development and a new direction for Ayawaso East, particularly Nima

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Baba Jamal, has won the Ayawaso East by-election held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The by-election was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of the Member of Parliament for the area, Mahama Naser Toure, whose demise was announced on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Baba Jamal promises to reset Ayawaso East after winning the parliamentary by-election. Photo credit: H. E Baba Jamal M A Esq/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

At the close of polls, Baba Jamal was declared the winner of the by-election by the Electoral Commission (EC), defeating Baba Ali of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Alhaji Umaru Sanda Muhammed, an independent candidate who defected from the NDC.

He polled 10,884 votes, representing 63 per cent, while Baba Ali obtained 4,009 votes, translating to 24 per cent.

Ibrahim Idrissu of the LPG Party secured 43 votes, Mohammed Umar Sanda polled 1,885 votes, and Kanor David, an independent candidate, received 104 votes.

A total of 16,928 valid votes were cast, with 120 rejected ballots, bringing the total votes cast to 17,048.

Baba Jamal promises a reset in Ayawaso East

Delivering a victory speech after his declaration as the MP-elect for Ayawaso East, Baba Jamal said his election marks a new beginning, adding that he will rewrite the history of the constituency.

"From today, we are going to rewrite the history of Ayawaso East. In the market, in the streets, in the ghettos, in the bases, there is going to be a new Ayawaso East. And that is why I am here: to pursue that mission," he said.

"To ensure that we rebrand Ayawaso East, especially Nima, with a new face of peace, development and professionalism. In Shaa Allah, we shall achieve that. Thank you," he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

He further expressed gratitude to God, his family, and executives of the NDC, including President John Mahama, for their support.

He also promised a reset in the constituency, saying he would work hard to bring development to Nima and its environs and ensure they see a facelift.

"I want to assure the people of Ayawaso East that the resetting of Ayawaso East starts now. We are coming to reset the whole constituency and ensure that what Ayawaso East deserves comes to pass," he stated.

Baba Jamal's victory in the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election marks the second time he will be returning to the Parliament of Ghana.

Baba Jamal's first stint as MP

In 2012, he was elected as the MP for Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana, winning the seat for the first time for the NDC.

However, he served for only one term after losing his second-term bid to the NPP's Mercy Ama Sey in 2016.

He was born in Akwatia but later moved to Nima, the heartbeat of the Ayawaso East constituency, at the age of 13 to live with his uncle.

Per Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, one can contest to become an MP if the person hails from that constituency through ancestral or family roots, or has resided in the constituency for a total of at least five years within the ten years immediately preceding the election.

This means that he can become an MP in either Akwatia in the Eastern Region or Ayawaso East in the Greater Accra Region.

Baba Jamal is a lawyer by profession and a former Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development under the John Mahama administration between 2013 and 2017.

In 2025, he was named Ghana's High Commissioner by President Mahama, a position he was later relieved of for allegedly engaging in vote-buying in the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary.

He holds an MPhil in International Politics and a degree in Law from the University of Ghana and was called to the Bar in 2015.

The NDC, led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, sacks Umar Sanda for going independent in the Ayawaso East by-election. Credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

NDC sacks Umar Sanda for going independent

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had expelled Umar Sanda after he chose to contest the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election as an independent candidate.

Sanda, who is a long-serving grassroots mobiliser and former Assemblyman in Nima, has a long history of political shifts.

Source: YEN.com.gh