The head pastor of Roja City International Church in East-Legon, Accra, has issued a cautionary warning to Ghanaian Christian women about what he describes as a surge of evil spiritual forces emerging from the deep seas as the country moves into the month of March.

The self-styled prophet, Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De-Lighter Roja, explained that he had received a vision of “dark energies” rising from the ocean, specifically targeting women.

According to him, these supernatural forces are set on carrying out attacks against female members of society.

As a precaution in line with the vision, Prophet Roja advised women to refrain from wearing earrings, rings on the nose, or any part of the body throughout March as a spiritual safeguard against the anticipated assault.

He further called on Christian women around the country to remain prayerful during the period, advising that vigilance and faith are the only essential tools to withstand the supposed spiritual threat.

Prophet Roja is known for making prophetic declarations, some of which his followers claim have come to pass, while others spark controversy and debate within both religious and social media circles.

Reactions to Roja's March prophecy

Scores of netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the supposed prophecy directed to Christian women in Ghana. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Harriet Essandoh commented:

"What about our Muslim ladies, what will happen to them."

God's favourite noted:

"Shout power, if you don't have multiple piercigs like myself."

Fosuwaa said:

"This is really true because since we entered the new month, I have been feeling a lot of pain in my right ear. After watching this video, I just removed it, and I don't feel the pains anymore."

