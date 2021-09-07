Many on social media are reacting to the prize given to the winner of Miss Ipem Ihihe 2021 pageantry held in Bekwarra local government area of Cross River state

The young lady was gifted an old model used Toyota Camry while her male counterpart was given a refrigerator

While many condemned the car gift on social media, others said the young lady should be appreciative

The winner of Miss Ipem Ihihe 2021 pageantry held in Bekwarra local government area of Cross River state on Friday, September 3, has been gifted an old model used Toyota Camry.

In an Instagram post by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the young lady could be seen receiving her prize with so much joy.

Miss Ipem Ihihe got a car while her male counterpart received a refrigerator. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @famousblogng

Mr Ipem didn't get a car but was presented with a refrigerator. He could be seen in a post by @famousblogng receiving his prize.

Many react to the car prize

As expected, netizens on soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the car prize.

An Instagram user with the handle @bhadgyalyada said:

"Atleast it will take her from ear to dear."

@onoraska commented:

"Big or small give thanks and appreciate when it’s not your money."

@emperor_patrick1 wrote:

"This one na 35k motor."

@saxovic said:

"My dear Celebrate Your win, so long as rain nogo beat you."

@bharleh commented:

"Dem wan make she and mechanic later marry last last."

@chio75

"Is she expecting a range from a village contest , how much did the contest generate for the organizers. They should be appreciative."

