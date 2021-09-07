Dansoman, Lapaz, other areas to experience water shortage for 4 days

Some parts of Accra will be experiencing a water shortage for 4 days

The interruption to the water supply will be starting Monday, September 13, and ends on September 17

The GWCL said its engineers will be replacing some faulty valves which impedes water flow

Accra - The Ghana Water Company Limited has announced that some parts of the Greater Accra Region would be experiencing water shortage for four days.

According to a statement by the GWCL, the interruption to the water supply will be starting Monday, September 13, and ends on September 17.

Weija, Gbawe, Bortianor, Kokrobite, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area, and Kaneshie will be affected.

Other areas to be affected include; Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Kwashieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL said its engineers will be replacing some faulty valves, which impedes water flow and causes serious challenges in the distribution lines.

It also said there are some leakages also within the supply area, causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.

Management of GWCL stated that those likely to be affected are consumers in the western part of the metropolis.

Earmarked areas are encouraged to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shutdown.

Sandema youth block road

In other news, a youth group, known as Common Interest of Buluk in Sandema, the Builsa North Municipal capital of the Upper East Region on Thursday, September 2, 2021, created a barricade with their motorbikes to prevent the Roads and Highways Minister’s convoy from entering the town.

According to a report filed by the Ghana News Agency,(GNA) they did that to register their displeasure about the attitude of the MyTurn Construction Company Limited about the slow pace of work on the Chuchuliga-Sandema stretch of road.

The Chairman of the youth group, Hippolite Awennate Alhassan, said prior to the arrival of Amoako-Atta and his entourage, the construction work had been abandoned for several months only for them to see a grinder on the road a day to his visit.

