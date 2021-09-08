Popular American rapper, Kanye West, recently trended on social media after a text message allegedly between him and a Donda engineer made the rounds

In the now-viral text, the music star reportedly fired his engineer for being late to work and then telling them to go find God

The engineer tried to explain to the rapper after they were reportedly fired via text but was told to come back after finding God

American rapper, Kanye West, has continued to cause a buzz on social media. However, this time around, it is because of a text message allegedly between him and the staff.

In the text making the rounds on social media, Kanye allegedly fired his Donda engineer via text message for being late.

Going by the time stamp in the viral post, Kanye had reached out to his engineer at 9:34 am, telling them to get to work.

Kanye West allegedly fires staff for being late, tells them to go find God.

However, at 11:23 am, the rapper sent another text to the engineer telling them they were fired and should go home.

The obviously flustered staff then replied by explaining why they were late and also apologising profusely.

They wrote:

“I’m really sorry. I have no excuse. I set an alarm for 7:30am. And for whatever reason my phone wasn’t alerting me. I woke up at 11:08 to missed calls and got dressed as fast as I could. Lou was already on his way to get boogz and they just got here. I didn’t call back right away cause I was in panic trying to find a ride. I know this is unacceptable. I’m sorry.”

However, Kanye seemed unmoved and advised the person to stop texting. The rapper also told the staff to go find God and come back after they had.

See a screenshot of the exchange below:

According to Akademiks, Kanye's iCloud was recently hacked and this could have led to the alleged text between the rapper and his staff making the rounds.

Internet users react

After the alleged text between Kanye and his fired engineer made the rounds on social media, a number of the rapper's fans had things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Troubleman31:

"The "Go find God" is a keeper tho."

Snapbackant:

"Drake about to hire him.... #godsplan."

Cudashoda_:

"Dam*n stop “texting go find god “ sound like the devil to me."

Ruben_cotto:

"Shi*tttt I was working for ye I’d be there an hour early. Too bad, be on time."

Kanye West to change his name to 'Ye'

The eccentric rapper has filed court documents to officially change his name to just 'Ye', reported YEN.com.gh.

Court papers indicated that Kanye Omari West petitioned to have the name become a Ye, with no other first name or surname. The application cited “personal reasons” for the change.

A judge will now need to approve the filing. This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned wanting to become Ye. In 2018, the rapper posted a tweet saying that he was just to be addressed as Ye now.

In that same year, the rapper did a radio interview to address the reasons behind the change.

