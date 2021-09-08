Dr Boadi-Siaw and his wife marked their 50th marriage anniversary

The couple posed for the camera in stunning kente cloth

The pair recently shared secrets to the longevity of their marriage

After years of staying committed to their vows, a Ghanaian couple, Dr Boadi-Siaw and his wife have marked their 50th marriage anniversary with stunning photos.

The Cape Coast-based couple has attributed the longevity of their half a century marriage to their commitment to God and one another.

Speaking to the local YouTube outlet Asaph Diary, Dr Boadi-Siaw said:

Ghanaian Couple Marks 50th Marriage Anniversary in 'Perfect' Kente; Stunning Photos Emerge. Image: Asaph Diary

Couple shares secrets to 50 years marriage

''We are committed to God, the institution of marriage, and one another,'' said Dr Boadi-Siaw.

''It's the same commitment, not as a chore, but because we are married in the Lord, because of the children, and we are to witness to the Lord,'' his wife added.

The couple revealed they have always relied on the ways of the Lord to guide their marriage and settle differences, revealing they've been praying together since they tied the knot.

After 50 years of being joined together as husband and wife, Dr and Mrs Boadi-Siaw have celebrated their marriage anniversary with heartwarming pictures in regal kente cloth.

Slide to view their photos:

