Ennock Mlangeni is the talented artist behind some of Mzansi's favourite viral paintings

This time, the mural artist created an ape on the floor of a large swimming pool

Mzansi was definitely left impressed and headed to the comments section to share their reactions to the talent of Africa

Artist Ennock Mlangeni has built quite a reputation for himself in the last few weeks. The incredibly talented painter has been consistently sharing pictures of his work online and social media users could not be more impressed.

Ennock Mlangeni has impressed Mzansi with his beautiful mural art. Images: @ennockmartZA/Twitter

This time, the young talent took to painting a portrait of 'Cesar' from the movie The Planet of the Apes on a giant swimming pool floor. Ennock Mlangeni's characteristic use of contrasting colour palettes and heavy brushstrokes has made his work easily recognisable to audiences.

Yet again, Mzansi could not help but marvel at the gifted artist and his work. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Lepara_Sibaya said:

"I really can’t wait to afford your work one day."

@Siya_Phungula said:

"Is there a theme behind ape artwork? This is the 2nd one, I think, I've seen in a row."

@GabbyMahlangu said:

"I have so much respect for you but most importantly your work and art as a whole because wow…"

@Iam_tawanda said:

"Waiting for the pool to be filled with water to see how it will look like..."

@MrTsosane_sa said:

"Too much respect for you man, what you're doing is really amazing and inspiring. I hope you can have a documentary or a reality TV series that will all be about what you do... because you're one of a kind, honestly."

"On fire": Painter Ennock Mlangeni wows Mzansi with brilliant creations

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a local artist has social media buzzing after heading online to share his versatile portraits. The painter, Ennock Mlangeni, specialises in creating home decor and adding a certain pizazz to already-built furniture.

Heading online, @ennockmartZA shared this uplifting message alongside pictures of his creations:

"The works of my hands. My name is Ennock Mlangeni. YOU DON'T KNOW ME YET!"

Ennock has certainly mastered the art of adding interesting design moments to the upscale homes of Mzansi. His latest portraits feature a samurai with his head down and a gladiator on the battlefield.

It's clear the artist has a thing for painting on refrigerators, designing an elegant portrait of a young lady and a cheeky looking monkey onto the tech appliances.

Mzansi really could not believe the level of talent in our backyard. Many people headed to the comments section and celebrated the young visionary.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@OMmotong said:

"Man you're on fire... Your work is dope bro."

@Biggzz_9 said:

"Great work but can the prices be out on the open, this DM for the price, isn’t cutting it.''

@lindelain said:

"Mighty fine art. Probably costs a million."

@PHASTARICO said:

"That fridge on the last pic is a woooooowwwwww woooooowwww wwwooo."

@Joegraffity said:

"The big leagues now... congratulations my brother, no limits."

@ThaboMayo said:

"You are the definition of art bro."

