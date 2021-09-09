Supercomputer Predicts Final Premier League Standings for 2021/22 Season

A supercomputer prediction has given Arsenal no chance of surviving in the top-flight this season

According to the generator, the Gunners are poised to be relegated alongside Wolves and Norwich City

Liverpool have been backed to win the league this term ahead of Chelsea, Man United, and reigning champions, City

A Premier League supercomputer has predicted Arsenal will be relegated this season with a bottom-of-the-log finish.

This would be the first time the Emirates outfit are relegated from the topflight since 1913. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

The Gunners kicked off their season on the wrong footing, having already lost all their three openers of the season.

So woeful their run of form has been that they are yet to score at least a league goal thus far.

The three defeats now have Arsenal rocked bottom on the log, with their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur topping the charts with three wins.

And to further complicate matters, a supercomputer does not see the north Londoners getting out of their current position.

According to the generator, the Mikel Arteta-tutored side is poised to finish the season bottom of the table.

This would be the first time the Emirates outfit are relegated from the topflight since 1913, with the computer predicting the side will tumble to Championship having lost 28 games and shipped in 107 goals.

Among the teams backed to secure heavy wins against Arsenal include Liverpool and Newcastle, with the latter tipped to hammer them 9-0.

The Reds, meanwhile, have been backed to reclaim the league title ahead of Chelsea who are predicted to finish second.

Man United, City, and Liverpool have all been backed to finish in the top five, with Wolves and Norwich joining Arsenal in relegation.

Conte contacted for Arsenal job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Arsenal have reportedly initiated contact with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over replacing Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

Arteta seems to be living on borrowed time after leading the Gunners to one of their poorest starts to a season.

Daily Star citing Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri reports Arsenal chiefs have already developed touch with Conte over the possibility of him taking over from the Spaniard.

Conte is currently out of a job after quitting as Inter Milan boss in the summer, with his exit coming only days after leading the club to their first Scudetto in over 10 years.

