Popular Ghanaian social media personality and businessman Godwin, popularly known as Columbia 1K, has sadly passed away in a tragic car accident.

Columbia 1K: Popular Social Media Personality Dies in Tragic Car Accident

Source: TikTok

The news of Columbia's death was announced by his friends and loved ones on TikTok on Friday, December 12, 2025.

According to reports, the car accident occurred when the socialite's white Honda Civic collided with another vehicle at a traffic light in East Legon on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Columbia, known for his flashy lifestyle on social media, reportedly died at the scene of the crash before he could get medical attention from health professionals.

Videos from the accident scene that surfaced on TikTok showed Columbia's luxurious vehicle badly mangled after the crash.

Following his death, many netizens have paid emotional tributes to the social media personality.

One of his close friends, Junior Tee, eulogised him with a video of their moments together before his tragic death.

He wrote:

"Goodbye, my brother, as I watch the horizon and dream of seeing you again.😭🤧😭😭."

The TikTok videos announcing the death of Columbia 1k are below:

The TikTok video of Columbia's friend mourning his demise is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh