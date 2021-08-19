Expert nurses from the biggest hospitals in Ghana have started a process of simulation ahead of the surgery to separate a set of twins conjoined at the head

This is the first time the procedure is being carried out in Ghana and an expert has indicated that 135 doctors will be involved

The surgical procedure will take place at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge

Rehearsal has begun for the separation of a set of Ghanaian twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, as they were conjoined at the head from birth.

In an official update on the Facebook handle of the respected hospital, it is indicated that the medical exercise officially termed as 'simulation' is being undertaken as a necessary step ahead of the all-important surgery.

Pictures shared by the hospital show a team of nurses from Ghana's biggest hospitals assembled at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) to rehearse the process.

Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 are also expected to come together in a historic event to separate two conjoined twins who are currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

A report by Portia Gabor of TV3 Ghana indicates that the mother of the conjoined twins is temporarily resident at the hospital following the birth of her babies.

Speaking to the issue, a medical expert indicated that three million cedis will be needed to carry out the procedure, which will be the first of its kind in Ghana, but gladly, the government of Ghana has taken up the cost.

According to seattlechildrens.org, Siamese or conjoined twins form from one fertilized egg that separated incompletely into two identical babies.

What Ghanaians are saying

A lot of citizens on social media have been wishing the team well.

Selina Kyere Gyapomaa mentioned:

History in the making!!! Thumbs up to all the dedicated team members.

Nanakua Oforiwaah Amanfo said:

There's nothing hard for God to do. May God see them through

Successfully separated twins

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ntombikayise Tyhalisi (31), the mother of Siphosethu and Amahle, twins who were born joined by their heads, expressed how delighted she was that her girls successfully underwent surgery to have them separated.

The surgery took place in February this year at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. The girls, who were born in the Eastern Cape, were transferred to the Red Cross hospital when they were only four days old.

