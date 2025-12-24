A Ghanaian woman shared a detailed breakdown of maternity service costs at the University of Ghana Medical Centre

The costs for normal and caesarean deliveries ranged from GH₵5,000 to GH₵31,000, depending on the room type

YEN.com.gh reported the video, urging expectant parents to confirm the prices directly with the UGMC for accuracy

A Ghanaian woman has provided a helpful public service by researching and sharing a detailed price list for maternity services at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), one of the country's leading healthcare facilities.

In a trending video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady broke down the costs for both normal and caesarean deliveries done in the hospital facility.

The lady decided to give expectant parents a clear idea of what to budget before their due date of delivery at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

The national medical & healthcare is attached to the University of Ghana, the country’s foremost higher education institution, and includes a teaching facility, a simulation centre for training medical staff, and research facilities.

Child delivery cost breakdown at UGMC

The UGMC is said to be one of the most advanced medical centres in West Africa. Before the Ghanaian lady delved deep into the details, the Ghanaian lady took a moment to share her first experience at the hospital.

She said she was impressed by the hospital's modern facilities. The new medical centre is designed to provide an array of advanced medical services in medicine, teaching, and research.

According to her research, a normal delivery can range from GH₵5,000 for a shared room with five people to as high as GH₵15,000 for a premium private room.

For mothers requiring a Caesarean section, the costs are significantly higher. A C-Section in a five-person shared room starts from GH₵14,000, while the premium private room option for a surgical birth can cost up to GH₵31,000.

The breakdown is as follows:

Normal Delivery:

Shared (5 per room): GHS 5,000 - GHS 6,500

Shared (2 per room): GHS 6,500 - GHS 8,000

VIP & Premium: GHS 11,500 - GHS 15,000

Caesarean Section:

Shared (5 per room): GHS 14,000 - GHS 16,000

Shared (2 per room): GHS 16,000 - GHS 18,000

VIP & Premium: GHS 23,000 - GHS 31,000

The woman concluded her video by endorsing the quality of care at the hospital, stating that beyond its impressive appearance, "their services are top-notch."

YEN.com.gh is reporting on this informative video, but we encourage expectant parents to reconfirm the details of these prices directly with the University of Ghana Medical Centre for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Source: YEN.com.gh