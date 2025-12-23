A Ghanaian TikToker explained how young entrepreneurs could access five-year tax exemptions for businesses operating within eligible sectors

Seven key sectors were outlined as qualifying areas under the government’s tax relief programme for young and growing businesses

The information generated excitement online, as many youths welcomed the guidance and reflected on its relevance to their respective businesses

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to guide young entrepreneurs on how to secure tax exemptions for their businesses.

A Ghanaian businesswoman celebrates securing a five-year government tax exemption for her enterprise. Image credit: nourish.quench/TikTok

In a TikTok video posted on December 22, 2025, @nourish.quench, a Food and Beverages businesswoman, broke down a government-backed opportunity many people likely did not know about.

She explained that eligible businesses could enjoy up to five years of tax exemption, easing the burden on startups and growing enterprises.

Seven business sectors qualify for tax exemptions

In the video, the lady outlined seven sectors under which business owners can apply for the tax exemption programme.

According to her, businesses operating in the following areas qualify:

Manufacturing

Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Agro-processing

Energy Production

Waste Processing

Tourism and Creative Arts

Horticulture and Medicinal Plants

She described the incentive as a rare opportunity, especially for young business owners.

Painting a vivid picture, she urged viewers to imagine running a business for five solid years without paying corporate tax aside from employee-related and withholding taxes.

“So if you’re a Ghanaian, below 35 years, and you run any of these businesses, you’re eligible to apply,” she explained.

Although the programme is not new, her message struck a chord as many, particularly young entrepreneurs, were unaware of its existence.

Sharing the information as part of her Christmas goodwill message, the TikToker jokingly added that she does not “gatekeep” valuable opportunities.

The video, by the time of reporting, had 3,664 likes and 175 comments.

Netizens react to business tax exemption programme

YEN.com.gh monitored the conversation and compiled notable reactions from the comment section:

nanagyeman_2 shared:

"This is one of the benefits of reading.. It was published but my people will not read."

Elzaato Group wrote:

“Can construction be described as manufacturing buildings? I’m asking for my friend.”

ANTOINETTE💞💓 wrote:

“Do you need to have FDA approval before you can apply?”

Nourish & Quench replied ANTOINETTE💞💓:

“Oh, they didn’t ask for that.”

🎀AJ❣️ POUNDZ💎 asked:

“How do I do it, please? I’m about to open my shop.”

EdiJay Enterprise added:

“This is great, thanks.”

Naeroji asked:

"No pharmacy?"

Tenikese wrote:

"Does agro processing include poultry farming?"

Source: UGC

