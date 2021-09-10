Photoshop Fail: 'Chubby' Vin Diesel Pictures Have Some of His Fans Fooled

Seemingly photoshopped pictures of superstar Vin Diesel looking fat while holidaying in Italy have surfaced on social media

The snaps of the Fast & Furious actor shirtless and chubby on a yacht were posted on Twitter by Page Six

Vin Diesel has been sharing snaps of himself while in Italy looking normal and in great physique so his physique could not have shifted so drastically in that time

Seemingly photoshopped snaps of Vin Diesel looking chubby while cruising on a yacht in Italy got many social media users fooled. In the snaps, the Fast & Furious superstar was shirtless and had a huge beer belly.

'Çhubby' Vin Diesel pictures have surfaced online. Image: @vindiesel

Unsuspecting people from across the globe took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the snaps after shared the pics on their timeline.

Vin Diesel has been posting snaps of himself on Instagram while on tour in Italy and he looks nothing like the ones that were shared by the outlet. He shared a pic of himself while meeting with Diddy in Italy about a week ago.

He also posted another recently while chilling on a boat. He captioned the recent snap:

"This image says it all, while I am planning for tomorrow’s next big cinematic adventure... you are always there behind me, encouraging me to reach higher."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the pics that were shared online by Page Six. Check out some of their comments below:

@JeffSherbekow wrote:

"Is he pregnant?"

@DonStinson12 said:

"It’s a side effect from eating food and drinking beer."

@go_bears02 commented:

"It’s funny how he can go from this to Dominic Toretto shape so quickly. I know this because they start shooting Fast 10 in January."

@MaidQuitNoChef wrote:

"That is the worst Photoshop I have ever seen and Page Six fell for it."

@TruthDanye added:

"Dwayne Johnson would NEVER let this happen."

