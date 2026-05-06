Kylian Mbappé’s entourage defended him after criticism over his recovery period, saying it was “strictly supervised” by Real Madrid’s medical staff

The forward’s 41 goals this season have been overshadowed by reports of tension within the Madrid dressing room and concerns over his recent travel

Coach Álvaro Arbeloa backed Mbappé’s actions, stating players are free in their personal time under club medical supervision

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Kylian Mbappé’s entourage have issued an official statement addressing the recent criticism surrounding the Real Madrid forward.

The France international has enjoyed another strong individual campaign, scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances this season, following his tally of 44 goals in 59 matches during the 2024/25 campaign.

Kylian Mbappé’s entourage respond to criticism amid reports of tension in Real Madrid dressing room

Source: Getty Images

However, Mbappé’s integration into the squad continues to draw attention, with reports suggesting his relationship with several senior teammates has become strained.

The 27-year-old has also faced backlash over a recent trip to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury.

He arrived in Madrid just minutes before his teammates took to the pitch against RCD Espanyol on Sunday night, amid growing claims of a fractured dressing room at the Bernabéu.

Mbappe's entourage releases statement

In response, Mbappé’s representatives rejected the criticism, stating:

“Some of the criticism is based on an over-interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, which does not correspond to the reality of Kylian's commitment and work on a daily basis for the team,” they told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Kylian Mbappé’s entourage respond to criticism amid reports of tension in Real Madrid dressing room

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé could still return to action against FC Barcelona in La Liga this weekend, although a final decision on his availability is expected later in the week.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa dismissed concerns about the forward’s trip when speaking after the match against Espanyol.

“All the injury management planning is supervised and handled by the Real Madrid Medical Services, who decide when players need to go to Valdebebas and when they don’t. Each player, in their free time, does what they see fit, and I cannot intervene in that,” Arbeloa said.

Kylian Mbappe could miss El Clasico

According to Madrid Universal, club medical staff are expected to carry out additional assessments in the coming days to determine whether Mbappé can recover in time.

However, reports suggest there is growing pessimism within the camp as the crucial fixture approaches.

With the La Liga title race finely poised, any slip against Barcelona could prove decisive, increasing the pressure surrounding Mbappé’s availability.

Meanwhile, there is also reported frustration within the squad following Mbappé’s recent trip to Italy during his recovery period.

Despite the scrutiny, the France international remains focused on regaining fitness, with a final decision on his involvement set to be made closer to kick-off.

Mbappe, Vinicius against Klopp's appointment

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jürgen Klopp’s potential appointment as Real Madrid manager has met internal resistance, with some senior players unconvinced by the move.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are among those said to have reservations about him taking charge at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Source: YEN.com.gh