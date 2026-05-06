Business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye was captured sharing an engaging conversation with Bishop Daniel Obinim during a birthday event

The meeting took place at the glamorous 60th birthday celebration of the Special Group of Companies founder, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The interaction between the popular man of God and the wealthy businessman sparked massive reactions from social media users

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The 60th birthday celebration of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong provided a rare moment of bonding between a top Ghanaian businessman and a popular religious leader.

RNAQ and Bishop Obinim engage during Ernest Ofori Sarpong's star-studded birthday celebration. Image credit: Obinim Ministries/Facebook, richardniiarmahquaye, temajesusofficial/Instagram

Source: UGC

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of International God’s Way Church, was seen in a high-spirited conversation with the Chairman of Quick Centre, Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The two influential figures were among the high-profile guests who trooped to the Despite Automobile Museum to celebrate the business mogul.

The video of the duo, often referred to as "big men," showed them laughing and chatting closely, away from the loud festivities of the grand birthday bash.

The sight of Bishop Obinim engaging with one of Ghana’s richest young businessmen immediately set social media abuzz, with many commenting on the circle of friendship.

The event itself was a star-studded affair, bringing together politicians, religious leaders, and fellow business moguls to honour the man behind Special Ice water.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Osei Kwame Despite eulogize Dr Ofori Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, has praised his friend and business partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, in a touching birthday message.

Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of Special Group of Companies, turned 60 on May 5, 2026, and celebrated in style.

Source: YEN.com.gh