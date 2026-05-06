Identical twin brothers Andre and Sandre Cheng became doctors and started working at the same hospital in New York

The brothers initially wanted to become pilots, but changed their minds during their time in school to pursue medicine

Their mother, Claudia, had always dreamed of being a doctor, but could not achieve it due to life circumstances

Two identical twin brothers, Dr Andre Cheng and Dr Sandre Cheng, have fulfilled their mother's lifelong dream by becoming doctors at the same medical facility.

Identical twins Andre and Sandre Cheng fulfil their mother's dream by becoming doctors at the same hospital in New York. Image credit: NBC News/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The brothers work side-by-side at the Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital in New York, where Andre serves as a cardiologist and Sandre as an anesthesiologist.

While they are now saving lives in the medical field, the brothers did not always plan to be doctors.

They initially planned to become pilots, but their interests shifted toward medicine during their schooling.

Their mother, Claudia, had harboured a dream of becoming a physician, especially after Andre fell seriously ill as a baby and she feared he would die.

The twins admitted that colleagues and patients sometimes mistake them for each other due to their identical looks.

They shared that they often lean on each other for professional knowledge while working "in-hand" at the same hospital.

Speaking on her children's success, Claudia told NBC News:

"I am just proud and just glad to see my kids succeed."

Watch the YouTube video below.

Reactions trail story of the twin doctors

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the doctors' post below:

@byrolyn8182 said:

"THREE PHYSICIANS IN THE FAMILY. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤."

@bootsmade4walking wrote:

"WOW! So sweet, and their mother is beautiful!"

@RoseofSharon-wr4jr reacted:

"Well done, Ms Hunter, your sacrifices paid off! Congratulations, Drs Andre & Sandre Cheng. May you both be blessed with a fulfilling & remarkable career."

@1badmamadoc commented:

"Sandre is my residency colleague; he is a very genuine and generous man. So proud!"

@sharondennis2314 added:

"Am so so happy I was watching the News yesterday... their mom is a family friend. I lost contact with. Yes, that's her for sure, going the extra mile for them. Am so so proud of her and the hard work 🎉🎉🎉and huge achievements🎉🎉."

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Source: YEN.com.gh