Kwabena Agyapong's niece Marian Osei-Bonsu tied the knot with her fiancé in the US on Saturday, May 2, 2026

The renowned NPP politician shared photos and videos from the event, where he walked the bride down the aisle

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate Kwabena Agyapong's niece Marian Osei-Bonsu on her union

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Marian Osei-Bonsu, a niece of renowned Ghanaian civil engineer and politician Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has tied the knot to her handsome partner in the US.

Kwabena Agyapong excites as he walks his niece Marian Osei-Bonsu down the aisle at her church wedding in the US. Photo source: Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Kwabena Agyapong, who was among the candidates for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, announced the news on his official Facebook page.

Kwabena Agyapong's niece Marian's US wedding

In a video shared by Kwabena Agyapong on Facebook, the politician's niece, Marian, looked gorgeous in her white wedding dress.

The beautiful bride held a bouquet and beamed with excitement as her uncle, who wore a bright blue suit blazer, proudly walked her down the aisle while other attendees stood, cheered and filmed the heartwarming moment.

Kwabena Agyapong then held a short conversation with the groom before handing Marian to him for the commencement of the wedding, which took place in Orange, New Jersey, USA, on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The 64-year-old former NPP General Secretary also shared group photos of himself and his beautiful wife, Lawrencia Agyapong, with Marian, her new husband, and another member of their family after the wedding ceremony.

In a short message that accompanied the video and photos, Kwabena Agyapong reflected on the moment as he expressed pride in walking his niece down the aisle during her wedding.

He wrote:

"Feeling really blessed and privileged that on the 2nd of May, I had the onerous duty to walk my niece down the aisle and give her away into holy matrimony in Orange, New Jersey, USA, showered in God’s Grace."

The Facebook post of Kwabena Agyapong with his niece at her wedding ceremony in the US is below:

Dominic Nitiwul's daughter, Brigitte, ties the knot

Former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul's daughter, Brigette, tied the knot with her partner, Simmonds, in a lovely private wedding ceremony.

Many distinguished personalities, including former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema West constituency Irene Naa Torshie Addo, attended the colourful event held at an undisclosed location on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

In a series of videos shared by renowned Master of the Ceremony MC Kofi Da Silva on Instagram, Simmonds looked handsome in his white shirt and kente cloth as he, his groomsmen, and performers arrived at the venue for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Dominic Nitiwul’s beautiful daughter, Brigette, ties the knot with her partner, Simmonds, in a private ceremony. Photo source: @mc_kofidasilva

Source: Instagram

The groom's family members, including some traditional leaders, were seen seated as they awaited the arrival of the couple for the commencement of the ceremony.

Brigette, looking gorgeous with heavy makeup and in a green dress, later arrived with her bridesmaids and beamed with excitement as she danced and joined her partner for the ceremony.

Members of the two families performed the necessary traditional rites to secure the matrimonial union of the bride and the groom.

Following the end of the traditional ceremony, the couple changed outfits for their white wedding.

The Instagram video of Dominic Nitiwul's daughter Brigette's wedding ceremony is below:

Kwabena Agyapong's niece's wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gordon Dardey commented:

"Congratulations, Marian Osei-Bonsu. This is so beautiful to the glory of the Lord. To God be the glory forever!"

Umar Mutawakilu wrote:

"Congratulations to her. May Allah bless the union."

Paulina Anokyewaa Boa-Amponsem said:

"Congratulations my beautiful niece. God bless your union."

Silva Lady marries in traditional ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Silva Lady married her partner in a traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Footage of the lovely nuptial event surfaced on social media, with fans congratulating the radio presenter and her new husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh