A pair of twins sitting for the BECE was apprehended for allegedly swapping their examination answer booklets

Two other candidates were discovered by external invigilators while exchanging question papers containing written answers

The incident involving the four students occurred during the ongoing nationwide Basic Education Certificate Examination

External invigilators have caught four students, including a pair of twins, for allegedly engaging in various forms of examination malpractice during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Twin BECE candidates get in trouble for swapping answer booklets. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The students were apprehended while the examination was in progress after officials noticed suspicious movements within the hall.

The pair of twins involved in the incident reportedly swapped their answer booklets in an attempt to assist each other during the paper.

In a separate development at the same venue, two other students were caught exchanging question papers that had answers already written on them.

The actions of the candidates have sparked a debate online regarding the pressures faced by students during national examinations.

Watch the X video below.

Twins caught swapping paper sparks reactions online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the students' apprehension below:

@iamogidigidi said:

"This is nothing new; there’s always examination malpractice at all stages of education. Sanctioning them will affect them psychologically. Let them breathe."

@CratusC94064 wrote:

"Ooh, slow ooh. External Invigilator di3r e make serious. So sad for them."

@ActKeep reacted:

"The adult thieves that support fraud n dishonest are in the comments, seeing a problem with young folk caught cheating,"

@Chairman_Kobby added:

"These kiddies dey like sport too much ei😂."

@sottie_abraham commented:

"Chew and poor will always bring cheating; just make the education system practical."

Source: YEN.com.gh