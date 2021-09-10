A woman identified as Chido Chigweredere has bagged an MBA from the University of Oxford, the institution her grandfather couldn't attend despite being given admission

A woman identified as Chido Chigwedere has achieved a dream her grandfather couldn't as she bagged an MBA from the University of Oxford.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, the woman said her grandfather was offered full scholarship for his DPhil in African History but he had to defer the admission.

Chido Chigweredere bagged an MBA from the University of Oxford and dedicated her academic feat to her grandpa. Photo credit: Chido Chigweredere/LinkedIn

How it all started

According to Chido, after her grandfather finished from the University of London, College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, he was offered the University of Oxford scholarship in 1964.

In her words:

"He accepted but deferred because he wanted to finish putting his siblings through school before pursuing his dream. He deferred until the offer lapsed."

Another opportunity surfaces

The same offer was given to Chido's grandfather but this was from Columbia University. Sadly, he was arrested in Malawi on his way to school because he was suspected to be a liberation fighter.

In Chido's words:

"He was deported back to Southern Rhodesia where he eventually earned an MPhil through distance education with the University of London."

She said her grandfather always regretted not attending either school but would have regretted not sending his siblings to school more.

According to Chido, the man spent the rest of his life helping others fulfil their dreams through education.

She wins big for her grandpa

Chido achieved what her grandfather couldn't as she finished from the University of Oxford and dedicated the academic feat to him.

In her words:

"I dedicate this win and everything that led up to it to the man who gave me my slightly asymmetrical smile - my Sekuru. Thank you for doing everything you did to make us everything we are."

Congratulations pour in for Chido

Casper Chigwedere said:

"Well done babygirl!"

Lucky Denenga commented:

"Love this legacy!!! Great job fam!"

Charlene B. Ngwenya wrote:

"I'm always proud of you!"

Rajarshi Ray said:

"This was the perfect dose of inspiration needed after yesterday Chido."

