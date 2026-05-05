Stephen Appiah and his wife, Hannah, graced Ernest Ofori Sarpong's extravagant 60th birthday celebration

The couple’s stylish entrance captivates fans, showcasing their coordinated outfits and heartfelt interactions

Ofori Sarpong's party came after he donated a modern two-storey dormitory to PRESEC-Legon

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and his wife, Hannah Appiah (nee Bentil), stepped out in style as they joined the birthday celebration of Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Stephen Appiah and his wife, Hannah, shine at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday party. Photo source: @stephenappiahofficial, @getinfomedia

Source: Instagram

Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of Special Group of Companies, turned 60 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and celebrated in style.

Among other things, Ofori Sarpong handed over an ultra-modern two-storey dormitory, with a capacity of 600 beds, to his alma mater, PRESEC-Legon.

Stephen Appiah, wife at Ofori Sarpong's birthday

His milestone celebration was climaxed with a big bash at the Despite Automobile Museum in the evening, which saw Stephen Appiah make a rare public appearance with his wife.

In a video, the lovely couple was seen arriving at the party venue twinning in off-white and black combination.

Appiah looked stylish in a textured short-sleeve shirt with a subtle pattern, featuring a contrasting black collar and a black chest pocket.

He paired it with white trousers, creating a clean and coordinated look. He also has on glasses.

The woman was also dressed in white, wearing a lace dress with cut-out patterns. Her outfit is accessorised with a necklace featuring large circular elements, and she carries a dark clutch bag to complete her combination.

Upon their arrival, a fan of Appiah was heard shouting his nickname, Tonardo, which got the former Fernabache midfielder smiling.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Instagram video below:

In another video, Stephen Appiah was seen stopping along the way to exchange pleasantries with a man.

During the brief interaction, another fan also shouted a chant, which Appiah responded in a mild tone.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Stephen Appiah celebrates daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Stephen Appiah recently celebrated his only daughter, Vanessa Appiah, as she turned a year older.

The ex-Black Stars captain shared lovely photos of Vanessa, whom he travelled with a few weeks back, looking beautiful in different outfits.

The photos of Stephen Appiah's daughter sparked reactions among the ex-footballer's followers

Source: YEN.com.gh