The former CEO of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, was reportedly rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The health emergency occurred while he was still struggling to meet the conditions of a GH¢55 million bail granted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office

Jumah is currently under investigation for alleged corruption and matters relating to the misappropriation of government funds

Former Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has been hospitalised after suffering a health crisis.

Former GIHOC CEO Maxwell Kofi Jumah hospitalised amidst corruption investigation. Image credit: Political hazard/Facebook

Source: UGC

He was reportedly rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on Monday, May 4, 2026

Ex-GIHOC boss hospitalised

Reports from Citi FM indicate that the former official was moved to the emergency facility in a critical state.

This development comes at a time when he is yet to satisfy a GH¢55 million bail condition set by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The former government appointee has been a subject of intense scrutiny following allegations of power abuse and financial misappropriation during his tenure.

The news of his sudden illness has generated significant discussion regarding the timing of the health crisis during active investigations.

Read the details in the X post below.

Reactions trail Kofi Jumah's ICU report

The update shared on social media has triggered a wave of reactions from Ghanaians alike, with many questioning the frequency of such occurrences among public figures.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Maxwell Kofi Jumah's post below:

@Pierin_1 said:

"Gh40, 000 a week for 8 years, the bail alone will clear all he had wrongfully taken."

PK @derockkyei stated:

"It looks like they all go through the same drill. Steal money, get investigated & arrested; when in custody: fall sick and be at the hospital till the next court hearing. Frustrate the process until your government comes back to power. So unfortunate for our country."

Joseph Saweh @JSaweh16803 reacted:

"🤣🤣🤣 corruption go melo you at once."

@Lechiboroni added:

"This administration has made more arrests than being productive and resourceful ‼️😭😫😭

@kingelsurajy shared:

"So Akufo Addo dey watch ein in-law suffer."

Why former GIHOC CEO Kofi Jumah was arrested

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries, has been arrested by National Security officers at his residence in Kumasi.

According to reports, the officers arrived at Jumah's home on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and presented an arrest warrant displayed on a mobile phone.

Despite his requests, Jumah was not allowed to change his clothes before being taken to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Source: YEN.com.gh