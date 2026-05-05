The arrival of Air Ghana's new freighter is expected to be a boost for Ghana's air cargo capabilities

However, YEA CEO Malik Basintale has faced backlash for praising Mahama over the arrival of the new plane

Mahama's promise to revive Ghana's national carrier is yet to be fulfilled as Air Ghana is a private venture

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Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO Malik Basintale has been dragged online for suggesting that President John Mahama had fulfilled his promise of establishing a national carrier for Ghana.

Malik Basintale praises John Mahama for the plane of Air Ghana. Photo source: Malik Basintale

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, a newly acquired Boeing 737-400 freighter belonging to Air Ghana, a privately owned cargo airline headquartered at the Ghana Airport Cargo Centre in Accra, with its main hub at Accra International Airport, arrived in Ghana.

The Ministry of Transport confirmed the development, describing it as a significant boost to the country’s air cargo capacity. The ministry's Facebook page shared photos of the new plane.

Air Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Karim Traboulsi, said the aircraft will improve delivery timelines, reduce logistical bottlenecks, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a regional cargo hub.

The acquisition forms part of the company’s broader strategy to expand cargo operations and facilitate trade within Ghana and across West Africa.

See the Facebook post below:

Malik Basintale praises Mahama for Air Ghana plane

Moments after the Air Ghana freighter landed, many NDC activists and members of government, including Malik Basintale, took to social media to reshare the photos.

Taking to his Facebook on Tuesday, May 05, 2026, Basintale shared a photo of President Mahama alongside those of the Air Ghana freighter.

In his caption, he praised Mahama and wondered what Ghana would have done without him as president.

"That Man called H.E John Dramani Mahama. Talk and do! What would Ghana have been without you. We are grateful, Sir. The Unborn generation is grateful. Air Ghana has landed," he said.

Seet the Facebook photos below:

Mahama promises to revive national carrier

Basintale's praise was in obvious reference to President Mahama's intention to revive Ghana's national airline.

Mahama announced in July 2025 that there were plans to revive Ghana's national airline after decades of inactivity.

He announced this during a diplomatic visit by Portugal's ambassador, encouraging potential airline partnerships.

Mahama noted that the revival was part of efforts to rebuild Ghana's aviation sector and boost international cooperation.

Source: YEN.com.gh