Antonio Rudiger involved in a training ground bust-up with Real Madrid teammate

Real Madrid face growing dressing-room tension, with multiple reports of conflicts involving players and staff under Álvaro Arbeloa

Antonio Rüdiger was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up in April and later apologised in an attempt to calm tensions

Separate reports linked Álvaro Carreras to the incident, with his playing time also reduced behind Ferland Mendy and Fran García

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Things are not going well for Real Madrid, with the club facing growing negative media coverage in recent days.

Not only are the Merengues set to finish the season without a trophy, but reports suggest the dressing room is close to imploding, with one issue after another emerging from the locker room.

Several players, including Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Raúl Asencio and Álvaro Carreras, have reportedly had problems with manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

Meanwhile, earlier reports also claimed that Kylian Mbappé was involved in a major confrontation with a member of staff.

Antonio Rüdiger involved in training ground incident

Now, according to The Athletic, veteran defender Antonio Rüdiger was also involved in a serious training ground altercation with a first-team player in April.

The report states the incident was triggered by the German defender, leading to a heated exchange at Valdebebas last month.

It is further claimed that Rüdiger later apologised for his behaviour and even invited teammates and their families to lunch in an attempt to ease tensions within the squad.

Álvaro Carreras identified as other player

However, a separate report from Onda Cero suggests that the other player involved in the incident was Álvaro Carreras.

According to that version, Rüdiger allegedly slapped the Spanish left-back in the dressing room, with the incident said to have taken place between Madrid’s matches against Deportivo Alavés and Real Betis.

Carreras, a 2025 summer signing, has recently fallen out of favour under Arbeloa, with Ferland Mendy and Fran García now ahead of him in the left-back pecking order.

With the season still ongoing, the situation is far from ideal for Real Madrid, and the club will be hoping tensions settle before further issues emerge.

8 players could leave Real Madrid

Some of the most straightforward calls concern seasoned defenders David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. Both are approaching the final stretch of their current contracts, with little progress made toward extensions.

Barring a dramatic late turnaround, the duo could be on their way out of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium this summer, according to Defensa Central.

Their potential departures would mark the start of a broader rebuild, as Real Madrid aim to reduce the squad’s average age and inject fresh energy into key areas of the team.

Another high-profile case is Antonio Rudiger. Unlike Alaba and Carvajal, the German centre-back has reportedly been offered a new contract.

Antonio Rudiger is said to be nearing a Real Madrid contract extension. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

However, no agreement has yet been reached, and Madrid are said to be unwilling to improve their current proposal. The next move now appears to rest with the player.

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish giants have also reportedly planned a summer move for ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Madrid Universal, the German coach is prepared to leave his current position as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull GmbH to take charge of Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh