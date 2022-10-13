What is the best special forces in the world? A list of the top 10

The list of the best special forces in the world is based on the force's missions, training, and historical background. These men are the best a single country offers in terms of military strength. They are among the world's best-trained and most respected forces. So which ones are the best in the world now?

Special forces are a branch of a country's defence forces that are more highly trained and deadly than basic ground forces. They are trained to handle operations that standard armed forces cannot. As such, they have access to various equipment, receive special training, and are sent into regions that are inappropriate for the common military officer.

Top 10 best special forces in the world

Each special force is exceptional, but certain forces have a military operations record and sophisticated military barracks that make the world recognise their bravery. The following forces are globally acknowledged for their expertise in everything from subversion to counter-terrorism and anti-piracy.

1. Special forces - USA

Their official slogan is De oppresso liber (to liberate the oppressed), and their emblem bears an arrowhead with a sabre and three lightning bolts. They are also renowned as the Green Berets due to their distinctive service headgear, which former president Kennedy requested in the 1960s.

The unit consists of tough soldiers, but their snipers are the most lethal. This unit of the Green Berets trains for seven weeks with the best in the country. They are in charge of coalition support, humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping, and anti-drug operations.

2. Navy Seals - USA

The United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land Seal Teams, also known as Navy Seals, are the United States Navy's primary special operations force and a component of the Naval Special Warfare Command.

One of the SEALs' primary functions is conducting small-unit special operations missions in maritime, jungle, urban, arctic, mountainous, and desert environments. Seals are typically tasked with capturing or killing high-level targets and gathering intelligence behind enemy territory.

3. Marcos - India

The Marine Commandos, MARCOS, officially known as the Marine Commando Force (MCF), are the Indian Navy's special operations forces unit in charge of conducting special operations. MARCOS can operate in various environments, including at sea, in the air, and on land. They have gradually gained experience and a global reputation for professionalism.

They regularly conduct counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir via the Jhelum River and Wular Lake, a 65-square-kilometre freshwater lake, as well as specialized maritime operations.

4. Sayeret Matkal - Israel

Sayeret is an Israeli special forces unit trained to combat terrorism. They are known for their exceptional physical and intellectual abilities.

At the Gibush selection camp, prospective recruits go through rigorous training exercises while being closely monitored by doctors and psychologists. They have been critical in reducing tensions for Israel in the aftermath of the Palestinian terror attacks.

5. National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN) - France

This deadly task force has accomplished everything, from saving schoolchildren in Djibouti to apprehending war criminals in Bosnia. The force, which arose in the aftermath of the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage massacre, is one of the world's deadliest.

They have the best training program available and are fully prepared to take down the Somali pirates. GIGN is known for pursuing any threat to the nation and its people in adherence to its motto, To save lives without regard for one's own. This unit maintains a low profile, and it is even against French law to publish photographs of their faces.

6. Special Services Group (SSG) - Pakistan

The Pakistan Army Special Service Group, or SSG, is the Pakistan army's special forces unit. They are also recognised as the Maroon Berets because of their headgear. The SSG is responsible for deploying and carrying out five doctrines: foreign internal defence, reconnaissance, direct action, counter-terrorism operations, and unconventional warfare.

Other deployable roles and responsibilities assigned to the SSG include rescue operations, counter-proliferation, search and destroy, hostage rescue, intelligence analysis, peacekeeping operations, psychological warfare, security assistance, and violent victimisation manhunts.

7. Joint Force Task 2 (JTF2) - Canada

With only 23 years of existence, this task force has grown to several hundred members in a relatively short period. They have been involved in various global crises, from rescuing hostages in Iraq to tracking down Serbian snipers in Bosnia.

The forces were also present in Afghanistan, but their activities are closely monitored. JTF 2 identifies itself as a scalpel, not a hammer, implying that it is a faceless, shadowy counter-terrorism force. This force reveals little about their ultra-secret operational processes.

8. British Special Air Service (SAS)

They are one of the world's best commandos. SAS serves as the foundation for special forces all over the world. Even the United States Delta Force was founded after its founder spent time with SAS. They have been trained to excel in all other areas. Their logo features the well-known phrase who dares wins.

9. Alpha Group - Russia

They are among the most dangerous forces in the world. The alpha group is the most vicious in their group and is an arm of the widely known and feared Spetsnaz.

This well-known task force was formed in the mid-1970s and rose to prominence during the Afghan invasion. They are known for their ruthless vengeance and heartless slaughter of their enemies.

10. Gruppo di Intervento Speciale (GIS)

The Gruppo di Intervento Speciale (GIS) ranks among the most elite counter-terrorism operations in the world. This unit, founded in 1978 as part of the Italian military police, is well-known for its marksmanship. They have nearly a hundred soldiers and are responsible for anti-terrorism operations, security services, and training.

Settling on the best special forces in the world is difficult. These forces have always stood out in this enthralling, demanding, and dangerous profession. They sacrifice a lot for the safety of their nations.

