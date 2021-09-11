Nana Ama McBrown uploaded three frames to celebrate Angel Benicia on her birthday

She indicated that the little princess is her niece, as he showered her with love

The Ghanaian actress and presenter posted the stunning snaps with a birthday message

Nana Ama McBrown is giving a peek into her sweet birthday celebration of Angel Benicia, as she drops stunning photos of the little princess with a message.

The Ghanaian actress, who turned 44 on August 15, 2021, shared photos of the little girl, saying she is her niece.

The United Showbiz presenter also seized the opportunity to celebrate her colleague actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, who is celebrating her birthday today, September 11.

Aunty Loves You - Nana Ama McBrown says as she Celebrates birthday of Little Princess. Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown

Source: Instagram

Captioning the photos, Nana Ama McBrown simply wrote:

''My little Angel Benicia Aunty Love you and little sis #Jill,'' she said.

The frames have amassed massive reactions from her fans.

Nana Ama McBrown at 44

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Nana Ama McBrown marked her 44th birthday on August 15, 2021, and time's wings seem to have no bearing on her youthful hue, talent, and almost unimpaired persona.

The Ghanaian actress recently turned television show host needs no introduction as she has become a household name, gracing the screens in the homes of many Ghanaians.

Nana Ama McBrown's 44th birthday, like millions throughout the world, has been affected by the prevailing pandemic; she can revel with fewer people if she chooses to throw a grand party.

