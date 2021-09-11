Rapper Gets Gold Chains Surgically Implanted Into His Scalp

The 23-year-old Mexican rapper disclosed he used millions of shillings to get his new unique hairstyle

Dan had the gold chains hanging from hooks which had surgically been implanted into his scalp

He labelled himself the first-ever rapper in human history to spot such luxurious jewellery for hair

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Attracting attention has never been an easy thing for many people including world celebrities.

Mexican Rapper Dan Sur said he got the hairdo because he was tired of people copying his initial style. Photo: Dan Sur.

Source: Instagram

A case in point is Mexican rapper Dan Sur who recently got the world talking with his new ‘’crazy’’ hairdo.

Dan Sur, 23, and who also goes by Goldilocks recently left jaws dropping after flaunting his hairstyle which is an assortment of gold and diamond chains hanging on his head.

Surgical process

According to New York Post, Dan had the gold chains hanging from hooks that had surgically been implanted into his scalp.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Debuting his new style to fans for the first time, the star took to TikTok and shared videos and photos of himself flaunting his chain hair.

The rapper who also does raggatone labelled himself the first-ever rapper in human history to spot such luxurious jewellery for hair.

“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin. This is my hair, golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history. The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” Dan said in one of the TikTok videos.

Mirror UK reported that Dan underwent a rare hair replacement procedure in April 2021.

YEN.com.gh understands the procedure involved dozens of gold chains and diamond-encrusted bling hanged on hooks implanted on his entire scalp.

Dan Sur’s latest move sparked mixed reactions on social media with quite a number of people noting they can never try the same.

Lil Uzi stunned the world with his move. Photo: Lil Uzi Vert.

Source: Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert

His move came barely a year after yet another rapper Lil Uzi Vert stunned the world with his daring fashion stunt.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Vert spent GHc143 million on a natural pink diamond that was embedded into his forehead.

His glory, however, did not last long as he nearly lost the diamond after a fan ripped it from his face during the Rolling Loud music festival in July 2021.

He was lucky because he managed to get back from the fan who had jumped back to the crowd.

Source: Yen.com.gh