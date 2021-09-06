Lili Uzi Vert went viral after sharing his striking bling implanted on his forehead early this year

Fans recently noticed that the pink diamond was missing, and the rapper finally revealed why

Apparently, the rapper dived into a crowd while performing, and they did the rest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

US rapper Lil Uzi Vert has finally revealed what happened to the pink diamond that was implanted on his forehead.

Lil Uzi Vert’ showing off his diamond piece in a past snap. Photo: liluzivert.

Source: Instagram

It has been missing in recent weeks, and fans wondered where it disappeared to considering its worth.

According to Page Six, the 26-year-old rapper revealed his bling was ripped off from his forehead while performing at Rolling Loud, in the US.

This was back in July 2020, and Lil Uzi revealed it came off after he dove into the crowd and the fans did the rest.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The great part is that he did not lose the diamond and noted he feels good as the wound has healed.

Fans will have to wait and see if the rapper is willing to put it back.

Lil Uzi shows off his pink diamond

In February 2020, Lil Uzi showed that one could put their money on the forehead and show off how much they are worth.

This was after the rapper implanted $24 million natural pink diamond on his forehead and arguably had the most expensive head in the world.

Uzi had, in January 2021, told fans that he had finally cleared payment on a diamond from Elliot Eliantte, which took him since 2017 to do so.

He said it was the first time he had seen a natural pink diamond, and it was almost 11 carats, with each going for $2 million.

He shared videos while in the studio flaunting his new piece of jewellery, which he noted was yet to heal fully.

The expensive piece appeared attached at the top end, allowing it to move a bit, making it a bit easier to carefully remove it.

His new style saw many mimic him. Celebs like Tory Lanez ridiculed the move by attaching expensive jewellery to his forehead.

Source: Yen