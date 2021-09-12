Actress Nadia Buari has delivered a family clip bonding with her twin daughters

The award-winning entertainer gave her fans a peek into their weekend fun moments

Nadia Buari posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram

A video of actress Nadia Buari and her twin girls bonding while creating beautiful memories is one of the most satisfying things to watch on the internet.

On Saturday, September 11, the award-winning actress and mother of four uploaded an adorable clip spending quality time with her twin girls.

Nadia Buari makes motherhood a joy to watch, looking at the video on her social media platform.

The Ghanaian screen goddess had previously shared a video of her daughters playing barefooted at the beach. The girls sported colourful outfits as they faced directly at the sea while playing in the water.

In the latest video, the trio did not hold back from having fun, as they threw caution to the wind to make themselves happy.

Watch the video below:

Nadia Buari 'Twins' with Daughter

In a previous post, Nadia Buari served her fans and followers on social media with family pictures, showing off her natural dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The film star is a mother of four adorable girls and has been a doting parent to her children.

Nadia Buari provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to her children, and recent photos of the entertainer bonding with her daughter is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

