“Huge Congrats”: Stunning Lady Graduates with Degree in Business Science

A South African lady, Roseanne Sadiki, is receiving congratulatory messages for her massive achievement in the business sector

Sadiki graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Business Science degree and she posted the good news on social media

The stunning graduate says she worked hard in the past four years and believes she can still do it again, and her story is inspiring Mzansi

Roseanne Sadiki is being congratulated by many social media users in South Africa after bagging a Business Science degree from the University of Cape Town. The stunning woman headed online to share the inspiring story.

Detailed by Varsity World on Facebook, Sadiki’s account is now receiving all the positive attention it deserves and many people are happy for her. At the same time, some social media users are wishing her all the best of luck as she starts a new journey in her life and career.

The stunning woman shared a post on social media:

"In the midst of the rollercoaster that’s been this year, this graduation photoshoot served as a reminder that I did it and I can still do it again. 4 years of hard work all came down to this Bachelor of Business Science degree. Learning to celebrate my achievements more. UCT BBusSci graduate, that’s me. Roseanne Sadiki.”

Roseanne Sadiki is praised for graduating from UCT. Image: @VarsityWorld/Facebook

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post reads:

@Njabulo Gabela said:

“Congratulations Madam.”

@Yenzi Mhlongo said:

“Many congratulations to you.”

@Imbaliyezwe Yamadikizela said:

“So gorgeous. Congratulations darling."

@Andile Ndabezitha said:

“Congratulations.”

@Thandi Gugz said:

“Baby girl be looking like a celebrity.”

@Mfesane Nkwenkwezi said:

“Well done saan.”

@Nkotoko Mafanele said:

"Congratulations my girl.”

@Adelia Adams said:

“Absolutely beautiful. Huge congrats.”

Aww: Stunning lady bags degree in record time, Mzansi wishes her well

Checking out a previous report, YEN.com.gh ported that a local student has got social media buzzing after sharing the exciting news of her graduation with her many followers. The beautiful young woman expressed much excitement at being able to graduate in record time.

Heading online, @Melanin_Mmaps shared the inspirational post which was accompanied by a few snaps of the local bombshell. "Officially A GRADUATE. I CONQUERED THE WITS EDGE IN RECORD TIME," she captioned the heartfelt post.

Looking radiant as ever, the young graduate poses gracefully in front of a concrete wall before jumping for joy in more fun and casual pics. The excited lady definitely can't hold her feelings in.

Source: Yen