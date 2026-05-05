The government has withdrawn the charges against former NAFCO CEO Hannan Abdul-Wahab due to new evidence

This move aims to ensure fair and speedy trial in line with constitutional mandates

State's commitment to prosecuting financial crimes continues in separate high-profile cases

The Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem Sai, has provided the rationale behind the government’s decision to withdraw the charges against the former CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hannan Abdul-Wahab and his wife, Faiza Wuni.

The move ends the current proceedings against Hannan Abdul-Wahab and his wife, and their alleged associates.

Deputy AG Dr Justice Srem-Sai explains why the government withdrew charges against the ex-NAFCO CEO, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

According to the Deputy Attorney General, the decision was prompted by the discovery of new information relevant to the case.

Taking to social media to clarify the state’s position, Dr Justice Srem Sai disclosed that the Attorney-General’s office had come into possession of new evidence that altered the course of the current trial.

He noted that the withdrawal is intended to ensure that the legal process remains robust and adheres to constitutional mandates.

"Following the discovery of fresh evidence, we have, a while ago, withdrawn from the prosecution of all the Accused Persons in the case of THE REPUBLIC v HANAN ABDUL-WAHAB ALUDIBA and 4 OTHERS. This is to afford each of the Accused Persons a fair and a more speedy trial in accordance with the Constitution," he wrote.

the former NAFCO boss and his associates were facing a litany of serious allegations, including money laundering, theft, and causing a financial loss to the state exceeding GH₵300 million.

Read the Facebook post below:

AG committed to prosecuting financial crimes

While this specific case has been withdrawn, Dr Sai indicated that the state's efforts to prosecute financial crimes continue elsewhere.

He mentioned that in a separate matter, The Republic v Kwabena Adu-Boahene & Others, a crucial witness, a former bank manager, is providing testimony regarding the alleged misappropriation of state funds.

"Later this afternoon, the last-but-one prosecution witness in the case of THE REPUBLIC v KWABENA ADU-BOAHENE & OTHERS will continue her testimony," he further wrote

"A former bank relationship manager and, later, employee of the Accused Persons, this prosecution witness testifies to how the Accused Persons got and spent the monies which we believe they stole from the State," he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh