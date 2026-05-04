Ghanaian car dealer, Premario Editions, broke down why the Toyota Hilux continues to hold strong value despite its high price in Ghana

He pointed to the car’s ability to survive extreme conditions as the main reason behind its reputation

His explanation has sparked interest, especially among buyers who have always wondered why the Hilux costs so much

Popular Ghanaian car dealer and TikTok influencer Premario Editions has shared his thoughts on why the Toyota Hilux is considered one of the most durable cars in the world and why its price remains high.

Premario Editions breaks down why the Toyota Hilux remains one of the strongest and most expensive pickups in Ghana. Image credit: Authentic Autos Zimbabwe

Source: TikTok

In a video, Premario addressed a common question many car buyers ask. Why is the Toyota Hilux so expensive?

According to him, the price alone tells part of the story.

Premario edition highlighted the Toyota Hilux's durability

He explained that in Ghana, a Toyota Hilux can cost from around GH₵770,000 for a 2019 model, while newer versions from 2024 and 2025 can reach close to GH₵1 million or more, depending on the specifications.

He stressed that the cost is not simply because it is a Toyota brand.

He said:

“This car is not popular or in demand just because it is a Toyota, no, and I am not even joking.”

Premario made it clear that the Hilux is valued for what it is built to do. According to him, the vehicle is designed to survive the most brutal treatment a car can go through.

To support his point, he referenced a well-known test from the TV show Top Gear, where the Hilux was pushed to extreme limits.

In that test, the car was set on fire, crashed into objects, and was even thrown from a building. Despite all the damage, it was repaired using basic tools and still managed to run.

He said:

“The car is meant to survive the most brutal treatments you can ever give it.”

Premario Edition used this example to highlight what makes the Hilux stand out from many other vehicles on the road.

He described it as the “Samson of cars,” a name that reflects its strength and resilience.

According to him, that level of durability is the real reason the Hilux holds its value over time.

He also acknowledged that the car is reliable, but insisted that its strength is what truly sets it apart from others.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For many drivers in Ghana, especially those who deal with rough roads or heavy-duty work, durability is a major factor when choosing a vehicle.

That is why cars like the Toyota Hilux continue to attract attention despite their high cost.

Premario’s explanation has given more insight into why some vehicles remain expensive in the market.

Beyond the badge or brand name, it often comes down to what the car is built to handle.

In the case of the Toyota Hilux, he believes its ability to endure extreme conditions is what keeps its value high and its reputation strong.

Toyota Hilux prices remain high across models

The Toyota Hilux continues to hold its place as one of the most expensive and durable pickups in Ghana, with prices staying high across different models.

However, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2025 Toyota Hilux currently sells between GH₵635,000 and over GH₵850,000, depending on the trim and condition. Some high-spec versions even push close to GH₵900,000.

The 2024 model is often priced around GH₵680,000 to GH₵700,000, while the 2023 model can sell from about GH₵600,000 to GH₵680,000.

For slightly older versions, the 2022 model is usually around GH₵520,000 to GH₵620,000, while the 2021 model can reach about GH₵770,000, depending on condition and specifications.

The 2020 Toyota Hilux also remains valuable, with many listings falling around GH₵450,000 to GH₵550,000.

YEN.com.gh looks into the latest Honda CR-V prices in Ghana 2026 across all models. Image credit: onthisone_media

Source: TikTok

Honda CRV current prices in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V remains one of the most searched and trusted family SUVs on Ghana’s market, with demand staying strong despite rising prices across newer models.

Market checks showed a wide price gap between older locally used models and newer foreign used versions, with condition, mileage and trim level influencing prices.

Buyers were urged to go beyond price alone, as factors like accident history, duty status, engine condition and specifications can significantly affect the car's real value.

Source: YEN.com.gh