An emerging photo of an old receipt issued out for the rental of a compound and hall has sparked reactions among Nigerians

The Eko Club hall which was given out for a wedding occasion at GHc7 only in 1982 now goes for GHc29,000

Reacting to the receipt, some Nigerians decried how bad things have become, others argued that even the GHc7 was hard to come by at that time

Photo of an old receipt for the use of a Lagos hall and compound has surfaced online and got many people talking.

Instagram user, Tunde Ednut, shared a photo of the old receipt he said belonged to a man.

The property reportedly belonged to Eko Club, Lagos Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut, babymigo

It was observed that the receipt was issued for the usage of a hall and compound to host a wedding in 1982.

Quite surprising, both land spaces were given out at only GHc7.

According to Tunde, the same properties are now being leased at about GHc29,000.

Social media reacts

@yetundebakare stated:

"Event Hall Na good business oo because despite the fact that people complain everyday … Party will definitely happen every weekend "

@kallykuhn commented:

"So it was our parents that started all these till dawn and they won't allow us to go and party till dawn..see double standards na.."

@jpfilmworks remarked:

"Times have changed, i think it's well deserved, state o the art infrastructure, New technologies etc. It's normal that we must accept and understand that this changes must happen."

@papee_agu07 wrote:

"It's the same thing for the standard of living then, that #500 is high $1000 was #540 then Now $1 is #540 so that #500 is higher then lol "

@okenwablessing said:

"My mum was paid less than 100 naira as monthly salary then.. so 500 naira was a big money to pay.."

